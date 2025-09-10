Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum seeking items for musical display

Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum is planning a temporary exhibit featuring the history of music and musicians of Montague County set to open Oct. 27 and running through the end of January, 2026.

The museum is looking to borrow anything that would add to this exhibit, whether it is photographs, instruments, news articles, records, advertisements, etc. Any photographs will be scanned and returned immediately.

Most other items will be displayed inside glass cases. This exhibit is for all of Montague County, not just Nocona. Please bring your items to the museum at 1522 E. Hwy 82 in Nocona as soon as possible, or call us if you need a museum volunteer to pick up your items. The phone number is 940-825-5330.