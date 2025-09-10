Connect with us

COUNTY LIFE

Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum seeking items for musical display

Published

3 hours ago

on

Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum is planning a temporary exhibit featuring the history of music and musicians of Montague County set to open Oct. 27 and running through the end of January, 2026.
The museum is looking to borrow anything that would add to this exhibit, whether it is photographs, instruments, news articles, records, advertisements, etc. Any photographs will be scanned and returned immediately.
Most other items will be displayed inside glass cases. This exhibit is for all of Montague County, not just Nocona. Please bring your items to the museum at 1522 E. Hwy 82 in Nocona as soon as possible, or call us if you need a museum volunteer to pick up your items. The phone number is 940-825-5330.

COUNTY LIFE

NCTC hosting trunk or treat event

Published

2 hours ago

on

10/09/2025

By

The staff of North Central Texas College Bowie Campus invites the community to join them for the annual Trunk or Treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 18.
This free, family-friendly event is open to the public and provides a safe and festive way to celebrate Halloween. Children can enjoy an evening of trick-or-treating from decorated trunks and have fun in the bounce houses, making it the perfect outing for families looking for a safe and simple Halloween celebration.
“This event is always a highlight for our campus and community,” said Karen Davis, director at NCTC Bowie Campus. “We look forward to welcoming families for a fun evening together.”

COUNTY LIFE

Free shred-a-thon on Saturday

Published

3 hours ago

on

10/09/2025

By

There will be a free shred-a-thon hosted by the Bowie Chamber of Commerce from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 11 in the Wellington State Bank parking lot at 1301 North State Highway 59. While shredding is free, any donations will go to the Bowie Mission.

COUNTY LIFE

Fall craft show readied Oct. 11

Published

3 hours ago

on

10/09/2025

By

Get an early start on the fall or even the holiday season by attending the Pumpkins to Snowflakes Craft Fair from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 11 at Bowie First Methodist Church, 1515 N. Jefferson.
This is so much more than just a craft fair, as you shop hand-crafted items many from local vendors. Enjoy a delicious pulled pork sandwich meal and door prizes.
Proceeds go to the Bowie Methodist Women of Grace and their projects in the community.
Vendors are still welcomed call Connie Beaird, 940-577-5759 or Sandy Owens, 972-816-1613.

