Understanding barriers to mental health care for rural Americans

(Family Features) Rural America is experiencing a mental health emergency. For residents of rural communities, there is evidence of higher rates of mental illness compared to those in urban communities. For example, the suicide rate is 49% higher among rural residents compared to urban residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Yet people living in rural areas are less likely to have access to mental health services.

A survey of people in rural areas conducted by Russell Research on behalf of nonprofit mental health advocacy organization Rural Minds, found most (94%) respondents believe it’s important for policymakers to prioritize greater access to medicines for mental illness.

Compounding the mental health challenges rural Americans face, 82% of respondents have one or more barriers to accessing health care and mental health treatments. Largely due to distance and availability, 85% would rather get medicines from a local pharmacy than travel to a doctor’s office.

This is why legislation like the Ensuring Pathways to Innovative Cures (EPIC) Act, being considered in Congress, is essential for many people in rural areas. This legislation supports research and development for “small molecule” medicines – basically pills – which are easier to produce and access in rural areas with limited health care services. “Small molecule” medicines can reach the brain easier, which is beneficial in treating mental illness.

Consider some of the common barriers to mental health care in rural communities.

Costs and Other Lifestyle Barriers

The survey found factors like out-of-pocket costs such as copays, deductibles and health insurance premiums affect rural residents’ ability to access health care and medical treatments. Some people lack medical insurance altogether while others are hesitant to ask for help.

“Many rural residents have a strong sense of self-reliance and won’t seek help for mental health issues,” said Matt Espenshade, president of the Pennsylvania State Grange. “Programs like Rural Minds are working to normalize conversations around mental health in rural communities. Developing more effective and accessible treatments is critical for rural populations, which is why the EPIC Act, which will encourage such development, is so important for people struggling with mental illness.”

Lack of Awareness of Patient Assistance Programs

Many rural residents are unaware of programs that exist to help pay for medicine, including the Medicine Assistance Tool, a searchable database of patient assistance programs offered by pharmaceutical companies. Less than 3 in 5 rural residents know about programs that improve access and affordability of medications and only half are aware of the Medication Prescription Payment Plan.

Long Distances from Medical Care

Physical distance also plays a factor with approximately 25% of rural residents indicating the distance to medical specialists is a barrier to accessing health care and treatments.

Limited Access to Physicians

There are 20% fewer primary care physicians in rural areas and a shortage of mental health providers – approximately 65% of rural counties lack psychiatrists. It’s estimated there are 68 physicians per 100,000 people in rural communities while urban areas have closer to 84 physicians to serve the same number of residents.

Poor Internet Service

Telehealth for mental services can help bridge the lack of access to physicians, yet internet service in rural areas is often poor to nonexistent. While the percentage of rural residents with internet access is growing, the Federal Communications Commission estimates about 30% do not have broadband internet.

Learn more about efforts to increase access to mental health services in rural areas, such as the EPIC Act currently introduced in the U.S. House and Senate, by visiting ruralminds.org/rural-policy-legislation.

How You Can Inspire Legislative Action

Make your voice heard by your elected officials. Contact your U.S. senators and representatives through letters and phone calls to co-sponsor and pass the EPIC Act. You can find your elected representatives and their contact information by visiting Senate.gov and House.gov.

Once you’ve contacted your senator or representative, share details on the issue or specific legislation you’re requesting action on and provide details or a personal experience to support the need.

Talk with your family, friends and neighbors to encourage them to get involved and contact their elected officials, as well.

Photos courtesy of Shutterstock



SOURCE:

Rural Minds