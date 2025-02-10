HEALTHY LIVING
Understanding barriers to mental health care for rural Americans
(Family Features) Rural America is experiencing a mental health emergency. For residents of rural communities, there is evidence of higher rates of mental illness compared to those in urban communities. For example, the suicide rate is 49% higher among rural residents compared to urban residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Yet people living in rural areas are less likely to have access to mental health services.
A survey of people in rural areas conducted by Russell Research on behalf of nonprofit mental health advocacy organization Rural Minds, found most (94%) respondents believe it’s important for policymakers to prioritize greater access to medicines for mental illness.
Compounding the mental health challenges rural Americans face, 82% of respondents have one or more barriers to accessing health care and mental health treatments. Largely due to distance and availability, 85% would rather get medicines from a local pharmacy than travel to a doctor’s office.
This is why legislation like the Ensuring Pathways to Innovative Cures (EPIC) Act, being considered in Congress, is essential for many people in rural areas. This legislation supports research and development for “small molecule” medicines – basically pills – which are easier to produce and access in rural areas with limited health care services. “Small molecule” medicines can reach the brain easier, which is beneficial in treating mental illness.
Consider some of the common barriers to mental health care in rural communities.
Costs and Other Lifestyle Barriers
The survey found factors like out-of-pocket costs such as copays, deductibles and health insurance premiums affect rural residents’ ability to access health care and medical treatments. Some people lack medical insurance altogether while others are hesitant to ask for help.
“Many rural residents have a strong sense of self-reliance and won’t seek help for mental health issues,” said Matt Espenshade, president of the Pennsylvania State Grange. “Programs like Rural Minds are working to normalize conversations around mental health in rural communities. Developing more effective and accessible treatments is critical for rural populations, which is why the EPIC Act, which will encourage such development, is so important for people struggling with mental illness.”
Lack of Awareness of Patient Assistance Programs
Many rural residents are unaware of programs that exist to help pay for medicine, including the Medicine Assistance Tool, a searchable database of patient assistance programs offered by pharmaceutical companies. Less than 3 in 5 rural residents know about programs that improve access and affordability of medications and only half are aware of the Medication Prescription Payment Plan.
Long Distances from Medical Care
Physical distance also plays a factor with approximately 25% of rural residents indicating the distance to medical specialists is a barrier to accessing health care and treatments.
Limited Access to Physicians
There are 20% fewer primary care physicians in rural areas and a shortage of mental health providers – approximately 65% of rural counties lack psychiatrists. It’s estimated there are 68 physicians per 100,000 people in rural communities while urban areas have closer to 84 physicians to serve the same number of residents.
Poor Internet Service
Telehealth for mental services can help bridge the lack of access to physicians, yet internet service in rural areas is often poor to nonexistent. While the percentage of rural residents with internet access is growing, the Federal Communications Commission estimates about 30% do not have broadband internet.
Learn more about efforts to increase access to mental health services in rural areas, such as the EPIC Act currently introduced in the U.S. House and Senate, by visiting ruralminds.org/rural-policy-legislation.
How You Can Inspire Legislative Action
Make your voice heard by your elected officials. Contact your U.S. senators and representatives through letters and phone calls to co-sponsor and pass the EPIC Act. You can find your elected representatives and their contact information by visiting Senate.gov and House.gov.
Once you’ve contacted your senator or representative, share details on the issue or specific legislation you’re requesting action on and provide details or a personal experience to support the need.
Talk with your family, friends and neighbors to encourage them to get involved and contact their elected officials, as well.
Smart swaps and budget friendly ingredients for heart-healthy meals
(Family Features)Rising food costs can make healthy eating a challenge for many families. In fact, a poll conducted by Research!America found about 60% of Americans cite the cost of healthy food as their single biggest barrier to achieving better nutrition.
“Food is deeply rooted to family and community,” said Arlen Vanessa Marin, M.S., R.D., a national volunteer for the American Heart Association. “Recipes are passed down through generations, but as grocery prices rise, finding creative ways to stretch your budget while maintaining a nutritious diet is key. Simple swaps – like homemade vinaigrettes instead of sugary bottled dressings, frozen veggies instead of fresh or lentils instead of processed meat – can make a big difference without sacrificing flavor.”
Consider these simple tips from the experts at the American Heart Association, devoted to changing the future to a world of healthier lives for all, to help you enjoy your favorite meals while keeping both your heart and wallet happy.
Protein Without the Price Tag
If you’re looking to add more protein without overspending, try these affordable, nutrient-packed options:
- Beans and other legumes are protein-packed, high-fiber choices for heart-healthy meals. Add them to soups, stews or salads, or enjoy them as dips with whole-grain crackers or tortillas. Choose canned, no-salt-added varieties for a quick and healthy option.
- Tofu and tempeh are versatile, plant-based staples that are rich in protein. Add silken tofu to miso soup, stir-fry firm tofu with garlic for a heart-smart meal or add tempeh to noodle dishes and curries.
- Ground turkey or chicken are leaner, often more affordable alternatives to ground beef. For a budget-friendly twist, try them in dishes like turkey picadillo or homemade tacos.
Better Grains for Your Heart
White rice is a staple in many diets, but it can spike blood sugar. When refrigerated and reheated, it can increase resistant starch while also raising the risk of harmful bacteria. Consider these ways to keep it heart-smart:
- Brown rice is a fiber-rich alternative to white rice that pairs well with almost any dish.
- Quinoa is another protein-rich grain that works in soups, salads and side dishes.
- Barley is used in many Asian soups as a whole-grain swap.
Canned, Dried and Frozen Alternatives
Healthy eating doesn’t mean you have to buy everything fresh, especially when fresh food isn’t readily available. Canned, dried and frozen foods can be just as nutritious and help eliminate costly food waste from spoilage as they stay edible longer. Check nutrition labels for low-sodium, no-salt-added and no-sugar-added options.
- Frozen fruits and vegetables are picked at peak ripeness and frozen to lock in nutrients. Use them in stir-fries, soups, smoothies or as quick side dishes.
- Canned tuna is packed with omega-3s, wallet-friendly and easy to mix with salads, sandwiches or in brown rice bowls.
To find more tips and budget-friendly recipes, visit recipes.heart.org.
Understanding and managing menopause symptoms
(Family Features) Hot flashes may be one of the better-known indicators of menopause, but women may experience a wide range of symptoms as they enter this stage of life. However, treatment options can ease, if not alleviate, most of these experiences.
Menopause signals the end of a woman’s reproductive years, beginning as early as their 30s for some women. This natural process results in the stop of menstruation with the shifting hormones also creating a list of physical and emotional symptoms.
Perimenopause, which commonly occurs in the mid-to-late-40s, lasts 4-8 years. This transitional stage is characterized by fluctuating ovarian activity, which can alter the frequency and duration of a woman’s period and disrupt estrogen production. Menopause is officially reached when the ovaries cease ovulation and a woman has gone 12 months without a menstrual period.
Despite increasing conversations among peers, many women experience disruptive symptoms and have difficulty managing them, according to a Nielsen IQ Aging America Forecast. Additionally, 90% of women reported never having been taught about menopause in school, according to a study published in “Post Reproductive Health.”
Uncomfortable symptoms like hot flashes, vaginal dryness and weight gain often begin during perimenopause and may continue through post-menopause – in some cases, for the rest of a woman’s life. The intensity and duration of these symptoms can vary from person to person.
With 45% of women in the U.S. currently experiencing some phase of menopause, per the Nielsen IQ Aging America Forecast, K-Y, is on a mission to provide support and relief where it’s most needed and empower women to take control of their menopause journey at every stage – because if you know, you know.
Beat the Heat and Soothe Hot Flashes
Prevention is one of the most effective ways to manage hot flashes – those sudden waves of heat that often affect a woman’s chest, neck and face, sometimes accompanied by sweating and redness. Identifying and avoiding common triggers such as caffeine, alcohol or spicy foods can make a difference. Calming exercises, like slow, steady breathing, can help bring a hot flash under control as can a cold drink, cool shower or portable fan.
Deal with Dryness to Restore Moisture
Hormonal changes can cause vaginal dryness, often leading to discomfort. To alleviate this discomfort, try a non-prescription product designed to add moisture, such as K-Y Liquibeads. Uniquely formulated and hormone-free, the vaginal moisturizer is designed to provide long-lasting relief to discomfort, caused by menopause and everyday activities, for up to three days.
Master Moods Caused by Hormone Changes
Fluctuating hormones during menopause can impact your mood, leading to unexpected emotional highs and lows. While some doctors prescribe hormone treatment, such as birth control pills, to help regulate hormone swings, you can also manage mood issues by doing activities that bring joy and minimize stress. Mindful exercise, like yoga or tai chi, can help manage your shifting moods.
Ease Your Headaches to Restore Your Day
If you’re susceptible to migraines, it’s important to know menopause can exacerbate them or even be the trigger that causes migraines to start. Knowing what sets off your migraines may be your best line of defense. However, if you’re unable to relieve the discomfort through self-care measures, consult with your doctor to adjust your current treatment plan or create a new one.
Nurture Lost Desire and Reconnect with Intimacy
As your libido fades, you may need to make a more conscious effort to maintain an active sex life. While factors like poor sleep, stress and depression can lower your interest in intimacy, maintaining regular sexual activity can support overall health, including minimizing problems with dryness and improving your mood. If comfort is a concern, a product like K-Y Ultragel lubricant can help supplement your natural lubrication. The unique water-based formula is non-sticky and non-greasy, so the natural feeling of enhanced intimacy is all you and your partner experience.
Quiet the Heat to Sleep in Comfort
Night sweats – hot flashes that happen at night – can be managed by wearing cool, cotton pajamas and using layers of covers you can easily shed. You may find extra relief from sleeping with a fan or using cooling pillows and sheets. Keeping your room cool and dark can also help promote more comfortable, uninterrupted rest.
Clear Acne and Take Control with Confidence
Pimples aren’t just for teens; they often make a return appearance as you’re walking through this new transitional stage of life. However, you’re likely more confident and better equipped to care for your skin this time around. To help prevent flare-ups, avoid oily products like sunscreens and cosmetics. Stick with oil-free options designed to keep pores clear. If necessary, talk with a dermatologist about a program designed for your unique skin care needs.
Find more information on the full menopause product portfolio at k-y.com.
How women can tame medication costs for the whole family
(Family Features) If you’re the one tracking medications, scheduling appointments and making sure the whole household stays healthy, you’re probably wearing the invisible badge of chief household officer – the one who keeps the family healthy and moving forward. Nearly 80% of women serve as their household’s primary health care decision-maker, managing not just their own care, but also the needs of loved ones.
It’s a big job, and it can come with financial pressure. Research shows women spend almost 30% more out of their own pocket on prescriptions than men, adding up to $8.5 billion more in 2024 alone.
With prices still climbing, it’s important to find ways to stretch your health care dollar further.
That’s why many women are turning to GoodRx – a free, easy-to-use tool that helps you scout out affordable prices on both brand-name and generic medications, compare pharmacy options nearby and make confident choices for your family’s health and wallet. Think of it as your digital saddlebag: stocked and ready with savings, wherever the trail takes you.
As chief household officer, consider these simple, time-saving strategies to help keep everyone on track, spend less on medications, save time and feel more confident managing care:
1. Compare Prices Before Heading to the Pharmacy
Prescription prices can vary dramatically, even between pharmacies just a few blocks apart. These price differences can exceed $100 for the same medication. That’s why you should compare prices ahead of time at pharmacies near you by entering your prescription information and zip code. Then, simply head to the location offering the most affordable price.
2. Save Big on Generic and Brand-Name Medications
Whether you’re treating a simple infection or managing a chronic condition, there are discounts available on thousands of medications, including both generic and brand-name options. You can save up to 80% on generics, and in many cases, find prices online that are even lower than insurance co-pays.
For brand-name medications, GoodRx partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers to offer unique programs where manufacturers offer discount prices for their medications, like insulin Lantus for just $35 or a discounted cash price on Humira biosimilar adalimumab.
These savings extend to care for the four-legged family members, too. For example, pet owners can explore savings and have pet medications delivered right to their door, as well as access pet-specific medications that aren’t available in retail pharmacies.
3. Round Up Medications for the Whole Crew in One Place
Whether you’re wrangling care for kids, parents or even the family dog, you can easily keep track of everyone’s needs in one place. Save and manage medications, set reminders to take them on time, get alerts when it’s time for a refill and even earn rewards.
4. Be Your Own Health Hero, Without the High Price
From birth control and menopause treatment to hormone support and fertility medications, women often face higher costs for life’s milestones. Look online for savings on many of the most commonly prescribed medications for women. Some medications, like progesterone for fertility treatment, may be available for as little as $20. Resources like the GoodRx Women’s Health Center feature expert-reviewed information to help you navigate every stage of care, whether you’re managing symptoms, exploring treatment options or planning ahead.
5. Ride Steady with Trusted Health Info at Your Side
The health care landscape can feel like the Wild West at times, but there are tools available to help you ride steady. Beyond prescription savings, expert-written articles can empower you to understand your medications, insurance coverage and care options. Whether you’re gearing up for a doctor’s visit or figuring out the next steps in a new diagnosis, these resources can help you ask the right questions and take the reins on your family’s care.
From everyday refills to high-cost treatments, you can spend less time wrangling medications and more time with the people you love. With savings available at more than 70,000 pharmacies nationwide, GoodRx.com is a must-have tool for every chief household officer riding point on their family’s health.
