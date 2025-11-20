NEWS
BISD to restrict lake for all use, newly elected trustees take oath
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Bowie Independent School District Board of Trustees reorganized as recently re-elected members took their places Monday night.
The board canvassed the Nov. 4 election results. In place three incumbent Jeff Jackson received a total of 973 votes for Montague County and the overlapping into Clay County.
The late Justin Kuecher’s name remained on the ballot since his death occurred after the deadline and he received a total of 419 total votes. Place four Ken Dosch was unopposed receiving 1,152 total votes.
After the two men took the oath of office, the trustees reorganized retaining the same slate of officers: Jacky Betts, president; Guy Green, vice president and Kent Dosch, secretary.
During the opening recognition, Athletic Director Tyler Price introduced Brayden Willett, who was a recent state cross country qualifier. The sophomore had a good showing placing 17th at the state meet.
In action items, the board made an addition to the district’s registered sex offender policy and decided to limit all access to the Moses Johnson Lake next to Bowie High School.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
(Top photo) Bowie High Athletic Director Tyler Price introduced Brayden Willett to the school board Monday night recognizing him for his great finish in the state cross country meet. (Photo by Barbara Green)
NEWS
Ground broken for new pickleball courts at Pelham Park
Members of the 4B Sales Tax Corporation, Bowie Parks Board, city staff, council and contractor brought out the shovels on Nov. 13 to break ground at the new pickleball courts that are being built near Bowie Knife Plaza in Pelham Park. This park enhancement is being funded through the 4B board using its tax monies. There will be four covered courts west of the knife and south of the soccer fields. The slab has already been poured. There will be parking and a portion of the walking trail will be improved. This area also will be handicap accessible.
NEWS
County races gain two contested offices
With a little more than two weeks left for filing in the Texas party primaries, Montague County so far will have two contested races as of Nov. 18.
Filing for the March 3 primaries began on Nov. 8 and will continue through Dec. 8. Republican Party Chairwoman Melody Gillespie said on that final day she will be set up in the county courthouse annex from 4 to 6 p.m. for any latecomers to the election.
While this is not a presidential election year, there will still be many national and state races on the ballot. Winners of the party primaries will then battle it out in the general election in November.
In Montague County there are eight offices that will be up for elections: County judge, county clerk, treasurer, commissioner two, commissioner four, 97th district clerk and justice of the peace officers one and two. There is no organized Democratic Party in Montague County so all of the local candidates have filed with the Republican Party, which has been the norm for several years.
During the first two weeks of filing, races for justice of the peace two and precinct two commissioner have arisen. James Gamblin, is challenging Precinct Two Commissioner Mike Mayfield who seeks a third term. Both men are from Bowie.
In justice of the peace two race, Bowie attorney Lanhom Odom is running along with Glen Neff, also of Bowie. Neff has a military and law enforcement background and is a minister. JP Jack Pigg has not announced if he plans on running.
Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News.
NEWS
Truck turns over dumping feed on highway
This tractor-trailer rig turned over Monday morning as it made the turn at the intersection of the service road at State Highway 59 and U.S. 287 service road. The trailer emptied out a load of “sweet feed” along the highway. The roadway was closed for a period of time as the accident was cleaned up. The driver was not injured. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS3 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS3 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
Show us something good8 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
Crime Stoppers7 years ago
ARRESTED Nov. 26 THROUGH A CRIME STOPPER’S TIP/Jessica Bishop sought by sheriff’s office