BISD to restrict lake for all use, newly elected trustees take oath

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Bowie Independent School District Board of Trustees reorganized as recently re-elected members took their places Monday night.

The board canvassed the Nov. 4 election results. In place three incumbent Jeff Jackson received a total of 973 votes for Montague County and the overlapping into Clay County.

The late Justin Kuecher’s name remained on the ballot since his death occurred after the deadline and he received a total of 419 total votes. Place four Ken Dosch was unopposed receiving 1,152 total votes.

After the two men took the oath of office, the trustees reorganized retaining the same slate of officers: Jacky Betts, president; Guy Green, vice president and Kent Dosch, secretary.

During the opening recognition, Athletic Director Tyler Price introduced Brayden Willett, who was a recent state cross country qualifier. The sophomore had a good showing placing 17th at the state meet.

In action items, the board made an addition to the district’s registered sex offender policy and decided to limit all access to the Moses Johnson Lake next to Bowie High School.

(Top photo) Bowie High Athletic Director Tyler Price introduced Brayden Willett to the school board Monday night recognizing him for his great finish in the state cross country meet. (Photo by Barbara Green)

(Left) Jeff Jackson takes the oath of office read by fellow Trustee and board vice president Guy Green Monday night.