Elevated wildfire risk expected across Texas this week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service warns of increased wildfire danger, as changing weather conditions impact the state.



After increasingly dry conditions over the past 10 days, Texas has experienced a warming trend this week. In portions of the Texas Plains, last week’s first hard freeze has pushed native grasses into dormancy. Dormant and cured grasses ignite more easily and require less drying and fire-conducive weather to support wildfire activity.

“Elevated fire weather conditions are expected on Thursday across areas near Amarillo, Childress and Lubbock, where dry, dormant grasses will contribute to increased potential for wildfire activity,” said Luke Kanclerz, Texas A&M Forest Service Predictive Services Department Head. “A large wildfire with moderate resistance to control is possible, particularly in areas with complex terrain near river drainages, where conditions may support more challenging fire behavior.”



Recent trends show that nearly 40% of wildfires reported in Texas over the past week were caused by debris burning and equipment use. These activities can easily ignite a wildfire under current dry and warm conditions.

“With current weather conditions setting the stage for increased wildfire activity, we need all Texans to do their part in prevention,” said Jared Karns, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief. “It is critical to follow local burn bans, properly maintain equipment and take extra precautions to help prevent wildfires.”

No precipitation is forecast statewide for the next seven days. An unusually warm and dry pattern is expected to persist for at least the next two weeks. As hot and dry conditions persist, consider the following:

Always obey local burn bans and outdoor burning restrictions. Wait to conduct any outdoor burning or light campfires until the burn ban has been lifted, and weather conditions improve.

When a burn ban is in place, residents should avoid outdoor activities that may cause a spark, including welding, grinding and using heavy machinery.

Exercise extreme caution when working outdoors with heavy equipment. Malfunctioning equipment can spark or overheat and cause a wildfire. Check equipment frequently for trapped debris and check bearings for signs of overheating.

Many areas of Texas are experiencing high temperatures, dry and windy weather conditions. Residents should stay up to date on weather conditions and always use extreme caution when performing outdoor activities even if not under a burn ban.

Stay wildfire aware. If a wildfire is spotted, immediately contact local authorities. A quick response can help save lives and property.

For more information about wildfire prevention, visit https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/wildfire-and-other-disasters/homeowners-prevention-and-preparedness/

For information on the current wildfire situation in Texas, visit https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/wildfire-and-other-disasters/current-wildfire-status/

