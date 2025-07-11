Get your Santa letter in soon

You might think it is too early to start thinking about writing your letter to Santa Claus, but it will be here before you know it.

The Bowie News elves invite all youngsters to submit their letter to St. Nick by Dec. 3, and they will be published in the Dec. 18 Christmas greetings edition of The Bowie News.

Forms are available to pick up at the News office at 200 Walnut and also print one out off the webpage at bowienewsonline.com. Kiddos also are welcome to create their own letter.

Santa’s mailbox is already set up in front of the News office and ready to take your letters. And don’t worry, the staff will get all the letters packaged up and express mailed to the North Pole.

Print the santa letter form out at home or work, or create your own.