How to cook a turkey stories offer unique ideas

In your Thursday Bowie News two classes of Bowie third graders share their ideas about How to Cook a turkey. As always it bring a smile to the face of readers as it appears the youngsters have unique ideas on the time it takes to cook and what you have with it. Happy Thanksgiving to all.

Appreciation goes out to Stephanie Crabtree and Bailey Bolton who provided their student’s stories. We did not have room for all of these notes, so we included the remainder of the letters here. Thanks to all the kids who participated.

This year family are going to my house. first, you gather materials. You will need to get a Turkey. Next, get seasoning like pepper a pan, foil, and then, thaw turkey from Walmart. After turkey is thawed pot Turkey on pan an seasoning. put foil on turkey. preheat oven to 10 degree 2 hour. While the turkeys cooking sides rolls, stuffing, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes. Table paper plates and plastic cups and silverware.

It was hard but fun! 10 degree 2 hour. While the turkeys cooking sides rolls, stuffing, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes. Table paper plates and plastic cups and silverware.It was hard but fun!

Leelynn

Have you ever cooked a thanksgiving meal First go to the store and buy a turkey, pan, foil, oil, butter, seasoning like salt and pepper you need a grill preheat at 450 2 hours you need cranberry sauce and mashed potato and of course mac and cheese need stuffing bacon ribs brownies rolls and fruit the table needs table cloth fancy plates and silver wear and a big table small table napkins glasses after the meal you can relax with desert play roblox and pay football now you have a yummy thanksgiving meal

Cash

How do you prepare a meal for thanksgiving? I will tell you. first, you will need to gather ingredients. The things that you will need are the turkey/ buy it at any store you want/or hunt it. the sesoning you will need pepper, salt, lemon pepper butter, rosemary sesame seeds. then you put the seasoning on it and then put it in the oven to the tempertare 250 and cook it for 2 hours.

When it is cooking, start making the sides. mashed potatoes green beans mac & cheese potato salad. desserts pecan pie brownies pumpkin pie cookies banana pudding chocolate pudding vanilla pudding. now that’s how you can make your thanksgiving meal .happy thanksgiving everyone hope you have a great meal. Last it’s bye bye time and now you say bye.

Astraea

First you gather ingredients. Ok, but you will need a turkey shop or hunt a turkey good you have a turkey than pick these ones oil salt spicy seseuning stuffing cook it in a smoker, side dishes, mac and cheese, salad, broccoli, greenbeans, dessert, ice cream brownies, milkshke, hot coco, cookies and after dessert watch football and play PS4. Play ghost recon subnatica, watch YouTube, then play doom minecraft and that’s all.

Made by William

Turkey at thanksgivings

How to make turkey fisht you get a turkey from a shop or hunt for it whatever you do you need the turkey the make a turkey the you will need turkey,grill to 250, hour is two so what all you will need is pepper salt and turkey and the soda things you need and you will need is side shed are mac and cheese green sauce.

Tables now you will need on the table you need a cup of napkins now desserts is apple pie cake pops you only pick one dessert now this is how you make your thanksgiving meal.

Miguel

This is how to prepare a thanksgiving turkey

1. bay a turkey and cook it to 250.

2. seson it .

3. get some seasoning.

4. prepare the table.

5. start cooking desert

6. start editing

I hope you do these things on Thanksgiving day.

Jody

Addilyn’s Turkey And Sides

How do I like my turkey? I’ll show you. First buy your ingredients and your turkey. Then boil the turkey. Now season the turkey with salt,paprika,and lemon pepper. Put the turkey at 3 hours and for 450 degrees. Also inject the turkey with butter. Now put the turkey in the oven. Finally the sides first stuffing then green beans now mashed potatoes. Now you know how I make my turkey. YAYYYY!!! I love turkey!!!

Addilyn

At Thanksgiving you will have to get a turkey at Walmart .You need to set your oven at 250 degrees. You need salt and pepper and lemon pepper and butter. and you need a pen and foil. And you need napkins, silverware,cups,table cloth, corn bread stuffing. side mashed potatoes, beans, gravy, rolls, corn, green beans, potato salad.

Ryker

HOW TO COOK A TURKEY FOR THANKSGIVING MEAL

THIS YEAR I’M HAVING THANKSGIVING AT MY HOUSE THERE ARE A LOT OF STEPS. FIRST YOU NEED TO GET THE TURKEY YOU CAN HUNT THE TURKEY OR BUY THE TURKEY. THEN NEXT YOU NEED TO SMOKE OR GRILL THE TURKEY. WHILE THE TURKEY IS COOKING YOU CAN START MAKING THE SIDES LIKE MASHED POTATOES, STUFFING, THEN THE TURKEY IS READY. FINALLY YOU SET THE TABLE WITH PLATS FOUKS SPOONS AND CUPS. THEN YOU CALL YOUR FAMILY THE. TABLE TO EAT!

Ryder