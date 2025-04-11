NEWS
Nov. 4, 2025 county city/school election results
ELECTION RESULTS, 10 OF 10 VOTING CENTERS REPORT 8:50 P.M. Nov. 4
City of Bowie Mayor
Gaylynn Burris – 459
Glenda Durham – 157
City of Nocona Mayor
Ray Gelo – 198
Christopher Nunneley – 213
Nocona City Council (2 places)
Robert Fuller (I) – 331
Matthew D. Fenoglio – 207
Rob Norman – 182
Saint Jo ISD (two places)
Shawn Armstrong – 89
Mike Martin (I) – 189
Rodney Swirczynski (I) – 158
Jessica Wagner – 122
Bowie ISD – place 3 contested
Justin Kuecher –
Jeff Jackson (I) –
Nocona ISD and Bowie City Council races uncontested. (I) incumbent
All results unofficial until canvassed by the governing body.
NEWS
Election day reminders from the Secretary of State
Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson reminds Texans to prepare for the Nov. 4 Election in Texas. Eligible voters will weigh in on 17 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution. Many voters will also have the opportunity to vote in local and special elections.
“My office is committed to helping make sure eligible Texans have all the information they need to cast a ballot,” said Secretary of State Nelson. “Voters can find important information at VoteTexas.gov, the state’s official online resource for voting and now is a good time to make sure you are prepared for Election Day.”
Voting hours on Election Day are 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at all polling places statewide.
Election Day Voting Locations
If a county participates in the Countywide Polling Place Program, commonly referred to as vote centers, voters may cast a ballot at any location in their county on Election Day.
If a county does not have countywide polling, on election day voters must cast their ballot at a location specific to their registration precinct.
Voter ID Requirements
Under Texas law, voters who possess one of the seven acceptable forms of photo ID must present that ID at the polls when voting in person. The acceptable forms of photo ID are:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
Voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven approved forms of photo ID may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration (PDF) at the polls and present an alternative form of ID, such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check or a voter registration certificate.
Learn more about Voter ID requirements in Texas.
Cell Phones and Other Devices
Under Texas law, the use of wireless communications devices within a room in which voting is taking place is not permitted. Voters may bring written notes or voter guides with them into the polling location.
This information and other details about voting in Texas are available at VoteTexas.gov, the state’s official online voting resource.
NEWS
County veteran’s marker may retain same design
By BRIAN SMITH
sports@bowienewsonline.com
Nearly a dozen people attended a public hearing Monday morning concerning the design and rebuilding of the Montague County Veteran’s Memorial Monument Wall.
Montague County Judge Kevin Benton said the memorial is not the county’s but “your memorial,”
referring to many veterans in the audience.
“We want it back the way you want it back,” Benton said. “If will be the same size as it is now.”
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
Pictured above – A public hearing on the veteran marker replacement project. (Photo by Brian Smith)
NEWS
Early voting ends Friday with extended hours
Early voting for the Nov. 4 general election comes to an end this week on Oct. 31 with the opening week showing low numbers for Montague County.
Elections Director Ginger Wall said there were 657 ballots cast in the opening week. Early voting continues through the end of the week with two extended voting days.
Ballots may be cast from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 and Oct. 31, but only at the Montague Annex location.
The other three locations are in Bowie at the senior center, in Nocona at the H.J. Justin Building and the Saint Jo Civic Center will have regular voting 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. those two days.
Election day voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations: Montague County Annex, Bowie Senior Citizens Center, Bowie Public Library, H.J. Justin Room in Nocona, Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum in Nocona, Saint Jo Civic Center, Forestburg Community Center, Sunset City Hall, Ringgold Fire Hall and Valley View Baptist Church.
Additional information on the amendments is available in a story on page 3A and at the nonpartisan Texas League of Women Voters webpage at lwvtexas.org.
In city elections, Bowie and Nocona each have a contested mayoral race. In Bowie, Mayor Gaylynn Burris is facing a challenge from Glenda Durham.
The three council seats are not contested with Incumbents Brent Shaw and Stephanie Post, running, along with Boyd Hulstine.
Bowie Independent School District has incumbent trustees Jeff Jackson and Kent Dosch running.
On the Nocona City Council Ray Gelo and Christopher Nunneley seek the mayor’s job as Robert Fenoglio did not run. . Two places are open on the council with incumbent Robert Fuller running with Robert Norman and Matthew D. Fenoglio.
Saint Jo ISD has four candidates seeking two positions with incumbents Mike Martin and Rodney Swirczynski running along with Jessyca Wagner and Shawn Armstrong.
