NEWS
Wildfire blows across ranch land north of Leona Road along U.S. 287
Multiple fire departments from across the area are battling a wildfire along U.S. 287 north of Bowie near Leona and Hopewell Roads. The fire was making a straight line from north to south as wind and dry conditions fueled the flames. Several homes were in the path of the fire, along with a large electrical power station next to the highway. North Texas remains under a critical wildfire alert and residents should be cautions. (News photos by Barbara Green)
NEWS
Commissioners’ Court meets Nov. 10
Members of the Montague Commissioner’s Court will meet in regular session at 9 a.m. on Nov. 10 in the courthouse annex.
Following the consent agenda of minutes, bills and monthly reports, the agenda lists these action items: Consider sheriff’s office 2025 forfeiture report; law enforcement ISO Claim-Search Access memo of understanding with National Insurance Crime Bureau and sheriff’s office; approve 2025 tax roll; consider transferring $30,000 from contingency expenses to non-departmental machinery and equipment to pay for finishing the quarantine area at the county animal shelter; review master agreement for services/systems with Commercial and Industrial Electronics for new security camera system in the annex and courthouse and consider amended advanced funding agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation for bridge replacement ore rehab off the state system on County Road 194/Howard Road at North Fork Village Creek and CR 194/Howard at Draw in precinct four.
NEWS
Elevated wildfire risk expected across Texas this week
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service warns of increased wildfire danger, as changing weather conditions impact the state.
After increasingly dry conditions over the past 10 days, Texas has experienced a warming trend this week. In portions of the Texas Plains, last week’s first hard freeze has pushed native grasses into dormancy. Dormant and cured grasses ignite more easily and require less drying and fire-conducive weather to support wildfire activity.
“Elevated fire weather conditions are expected on Thursday across areas near Amarillo, Childress and Lubbock, where dry, dormant grasses will contribute to increased potential for wildfire activity,” said Luke Kanclerz, Texas A&M Forest Service Predictive Services Department Head. “A large wildfire with moderate resistance to control is possible, particularly in areas with complex terrain near river drainages, where conditions may support more challenging fire behavior.”
Recent trends show that nearly 40% of wildfires reported in Texas over the past week were caused by debris burning and equipment use. These activities can easily ignite a wildfire under current dry and warm conditions.
“With current weather conditions setting the stage for increased wildfire activity, we need all Texans to do their part in prevention,” said Jared Karns, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief. “It is critical to follow local burn bans, properly maintain equipment and take extra precautions to help prevent wildfires.”
No precipitation is forecast statewide for the next seven days. An unusually warm and dry pattern is expected to persist for at least the next two weeks. As hot and dry conditions persist, consider the following:
- Always obey local burn bans and outdoor burning restrictions. Wait to conduct any outdoor burning or light campfires until the burn ban has been lifted, and weather conditions improve.
- When a burn ban is in place, residents should avoid outdoor activities that may cause a spark, including welding, grinding and using heavy machinery.
- Exercise extreme caution when working outdoors with heavy equipment. Malfunctioning equipment can spark or overheat and cause a wildfire. Check equipment frequently for trapped debris and check bearings for signs of overheating.
- Many areas of Texas are experiencing high temperatures, dry and windy weather conditions. Residents should stay up to date on weather conditions and always use extreme caution when performing outdoor activities even if not under a burn ban.
Stay wildfire aware. If a wildfire is spotted, immediately contact local authorities. A quick response can help save lives and property.
For more information about wildfire prevention, visit https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/wildfire-and-other-disasters/homeowners-prevention-and-preparedness/
For information on the current wildfire situation in Texas, visit https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/wildfire-and-other-disasters/current-wildfire-status/
###
NEWS
Dancing to the Stars raises $54K for scholarship, charity project
It was an exciting Saturday night as the dancers twirled and guests donated to the Dancing to the Stars competition on Nov. 1.
Hosted by Rotary Club of Bowie and North Central Texas College Montague County Foundation Dancing to the Stars raises funds for scholarships through the foundation and the charitable project of the Rotary Club. Based on the popular TV show Dancing With the Stars, the evening brings together supporters of both groups as well the dancers and community to raise money.
Last hosted in 2023 this shining evening of entertainment raised $54,192 for the 2025 outing. The sparkling mirror ball trophy went to Cameron and Meredith Gunter for raising
the most money in their campaign. Also that night the audience was able to select their People’s Choice winner by casting a ballot and donating a $1. Travis and Renee Hart came away with the People’s Choice.
(Top photo) Travis and Renee Hart, People’s Choice winner, Cameron and Meredith Gunter with the Mirror Ball Trophy for Dancing to the Stars with Anthony and Malika Harmon. (photo by Barbara Green)
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS3 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS3 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
Show us something good8 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
Crime Stoppers7 years ago
ARRESTED Nov. 26 THROUGH A CRIME STOPPER’S TIP/Jessica Bishop sought by sheriff’s office