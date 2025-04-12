Bowie City Council meets on Dec. 9

The Bowie City Council will have its only December meeting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 9 in council chambers.

City Manager Bert Cunningham will make his report on the Smythe Street sidewalk renovation, water plant gearbox replacement and transformer project.

In new business, two appointments will be considered for the library board, the hotel-motel report will be offered, along with the Espinoza agreement for general utility and lift station easements, which is part of the city’s ongoing sewer line replacement project.

An ordinance will be examined abandoning all right, title and interest in .48 acres in a portion of Wilbarger Street.

In old business, an ordinance setting a stop sign at Smythe and Montague Streets will be offered along with a resolution to resell lots through a public online auction provided by the tax code.

Public comments concluded the agenda.

Update – The city staff posted an addendum to the council agenda Wednesday under new business for a resolution authorizing the filing of a grant application with the Nortex Regional Planning Commission for a regional solid waste grant program.