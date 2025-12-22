OBITUARIES
Cecil Wesley Carson Jr.
June 8, 1936 – December 15, 2025
BOWIE – Cecil Wesley Carson Jr., 89, died on Dec. 15, 2025.
The family has chosen arrangements with cremation.
He was born June 8, 1936, in Decatur to Cecil Wesley Sr. and Beatrice (Walker) Carson. He graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1954. On Dec. 22, 1959, he married Patsy “Earlene” Deaton in Bridgeport. He served his country in the National Guard.
In 1964, he graduated from North Texas College but later went back to school and earned his master’s degree in education. He taught for Poolville Independent School District and served as principal for Irving I.S.D.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, John Craig Carson and sister, Billie Jean Duckworth.
He is survived by his wife, Earlene Carson, Bowie; two grandchildren; one nephew and one niece.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Charles Gregory “Greg” Wells
December 12, 1955 – December 12, 2025
BOWIE – Charles Gregory “Greg” Wells, 70, passed away peacefully on Dec. 12, 2025.
A funeral service was at 1 p.m. on Dec. 16 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. Burial followed at Ryan Cemetery in Ryan, OK.
The family received friends one hour prior to the service on Dec. 16 at the funeral home.
Greg was born on Dec. 12, 1955. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1974. He later attended Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls where he earned a bachelor of business administration degree in 1979.
Following his education, Greg pursued a career in accounting. He became a certified public accountant in 1983, and later on opened his own CPA firm in Bowie. Greg proudly served the Bowie community for many years, building a respected and successful practice.
Greg enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, and watching his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys. He was known for his consistent presence, unwavering strength, and loyalty to both his profession and his community.
Greg was preceded in death by his father, Billy Charles Wells.
He is survived by his mother, Georgia Beth Wells, Bowie; sister, Sheri Wascom and husband JB Wascom, Bowie; niece, Beth Newton and husband Michael Newton, Montague; great-nephews, Daniel Chipman, Bowie and Caleb Newton, Montague; great-nieces, Haley Holcomb, Dallas and Whitney Newton, Montague; his beloved dog, Lola; and numerous friends and extended family members.
Greg will be remembered for his devotion to family, strong character, and the lasting impact he made on those who knew him.
His passing on his birthday marks a meaningful full-circle moment, as he was called home to be with the Lord after a life lived with integrity, purpose, and love.
John 16:22 says, “So with you: Now is your time of grief, but i will see you again, and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.”
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Rhonda Suzan Spurlock
Decemeber 18, 1962 – December 13, 2025
BOWIE – Rhonda Suzan Spurlock, 62, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 13, 2025 at her home, surrounded by her family.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 19 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. on Dec. 20 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie with Chaplain Philip Weitner officiating.
Rhonda was born on Dec. 18, 1962 in Fort Worth to Leslie Clay and Cora Dixon. On Aug. 18, 1985, Rhonda married Ronnie Spurlock and became mother to two daughters, Crystal and Misty, and later a grandmother to Wyatt, and recently learned she would be welcoming her first granddaughter Rylan to the world. She loved nothing more than getting to be a wife, mother, and Grammy to so many kids, those biological or bonus, she never met a kid that she didn’t become a “Grammy” to.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Elaine Curtis: father, Leslie Clay and grandmother, Alma Dixon.
Rhonda is survived by her husband, Ronnie Spurlock; children, Crystal Bailey and husband Jack, and Misty Riley and husband Alonzo; grandchildren, Wyatt James Whaley and Rylan Dawn Riley; brothers, John Curtis and David Curtis; sister, Michelle Moore; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Mary Frances Reed
January 31, 1941 – December 11, 2025
NOCONA – Mary Frances Reed, 84, died on Dec. 11, 2025 in Nocona, TX.
There was a visitation from 5-6 p.m. on Dec. 15 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home. A funeral service was at 11 a.m. on Dec. 16 at First United Methodist Church with Pastor Vallerie Sewell officiating. Interment followed in Nocona Cemetery. Pallbearers were Stan McCracken, Steve McCracken, Donald Fenoglio, Tommy Fenoglio, Bradley Hugnagle, Roy Bingham and Billy Bingham.
She was born on Jan. 31, 1941 in Shady Grove to Fred McCracken and Artie Able McCracken. She went to school at Prairie Valley until her family had to move to Odessa. After her father died the family moved back to Nocona in 1959 where she went to work at Rick’s Drive-In. She then started her career at Nocona Boot Company and worked her way up to Ms. Enid Justin’s personal assistant. She bought Nocona Floral and ran it for more than 10 years. She then got her real estate license and worked a few years for Keller Williams. She married Raymond H. “Ray” Reed on Dec. 17, 1992. She was one of the first women to join the Rotary Club. She was a former board member of the Nocona Chamber of Commerce, and was involved with the Nocona Economic Development Committee and the Nocona Cemetery Association. She attended First United Methodist Church in Nocona.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray Reed; siblings, Charles “Tinker” Blasious, Oleta “Mack” Fenoglio, Freddie May Bingham and Bill McCracken.
She is survived by her sister, Virginia “Sissy” Weaver, Arlington; 11 nieces and nephews and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers contact Glenna Clay to donate to the Mary Frances Memorial.
