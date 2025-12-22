Cecil Wesley Carson Jr.



December 12, 1955 – December 12, 2025

BOWIE – Charles Gregory “Greg” Wells, 70, passed away peacefully on Dec. 12, 2025.

A funeral service was at 1 p.m. on Dec. 16 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. Burial followed at Ryan Cemetery in Ryan, OK.

The family received friends one hour prior to the service on Dec. 16 at the funeral home.

Greg was born on Dec. 12, 1955. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1974. He later attended Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls where he earned a bachelor of business administration degree in 1979.

Following his education, Greg pursued a career in accounting. He became a certified public accountant in 1983, and later on opened his own CPA firm in Bowie. Greg proudly served the Bowie community for many years, building a respected and successful practice.

Greg enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, and watching his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys. He was known for his consistent presence, unwavering strength, and loyalty to both his profession and his community.

Greg was preceded in death by his father, Billy Charles Wells.

He is survived by his mother, Georgia Beth Wells, Bowie; sister, Sheri Wascom and husband JB Wascom, Bowie; niece, Beth Newton and husband Michael Newton, Montague; great-nephews, Daniel Chipman, Bowie and Caleb Newton, Montague; great-nieces, Haley Holcomb, Dallas and Whitney Newton, Montague; his beloved dog, Lola; and numerous friends and extended family members.

Greg will be remembered for his devotion to family, strong character, and the lasting impact he made on those who knew him.

His passing on his birthday marks a meaningful full-circle moment, as he was called home to be with the Lord after a life lived with integrity, purpose, and love.

John 16:22 says, “So with you: Now is your time of grief, but i will see you again, and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.”

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

