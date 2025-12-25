EDIBLES
Gingerbread honey cupcakes: Sweet spin on tradition
(Family Features) In a holiday season crowded with everything from mouthwatering cakes, cookies and pies to “fa-la-la-la” forgettable fruitcakes, the dessert table can bring you comfort and joy or sweet-tooth dismay.
Here’s the secret to spicy, sweet cupcakes that “sleigh” at the dessert table: These gingerbread cupcakes with honey cream cheese frosting swap molasses for raw honey to deliver bold flavor and buzzworthy bragging rights.
Just like most legendary desserts, every drop of Busy Bee Raw Honey comes with a story. Sourced entirely in the U.S. and tested for safety, quality and three times for purity, it comes with a peel-away back label and Real Honey Code so you can trace your honey’s journey from flower to hive to your holiday dessert table.
To bring the journey to your home this holiday season, visit BusyBeeHoney.com to find more inspiration, information and availability.
Gingerbread Cupcakes with Honey Cream Cheese Frosting
Yield: 12 cupcakes
- 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup packed dark brown sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 2 teaspoons ground ginger
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened
- 1/2 cup Busy Bee Raw Honey
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- 1/2 cup buttermilk, at room temperature
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Honey Cream Cheese Frosting:
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened
- 1/4 cup Busy Bee Raw Honey
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 4-6 cups powdered sugar
- Preheat oven to 350 F.
- Line 12 regular-size muffin cups with paper baking cups.
- In medium bowl, whisk flour, brown sugar, baking powder, ginger, cinnamon, cloves and salt.
- In large bowl, using hand or stand mixer, beat softened butter and honey until smooth and slightly fluffy, 1-2 minutes. Beat in egg then mix in buttermilk and vanilla until combined.
- Add dry ingredients to wet mixture and stir gently until no streaks of flour remain; don’t overmix.
- Divide batter evenly among muffin cups, filling each about two-thirds full.
- Bake 20-22 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center of cupcake comes out clean.
- Let cupcakes cool in pan about 5 minutes then transfer to wire rack to cool completely.
- To make frosting: Beat cream cheese and butter until smooth and creamy. Add honey and vanilla then gradually beat in powdered sugar until fluffy, spreadable and reaching desired sweetness. Chill for firmer consistency before piping or spreading, if desired.
SOURCE:
Barkman Honey
Make homemade pizza the centerpiece of holiday parties
(Family Features) During a season of turkey dinners and festive cocktails, those rich holiday staples may start feeling heavy. When it’s time to reset with a lighter, delicious homemade dinner, try a seasonally appropriate pizza as a simple solution for returning to routine.
In fact, regardless of season, pizza remains one of the most popular food choices in the country. According to Current’s “Pizza Wars” survey, which explored preferences and habits among 6,500 respondents in America’s most populous metropolitan areas, the average respondent ordered nearly five pizzas per month. With New York-style rating as the top preference and pepperoni as the favorite topping, the survey found Americans would have to be paid an average of more than $14 million to give up pizza for life.
Additionally, 45% of respondents identified undercooked pizza dough as the worst “pizza crime.” To help avoid that fate, experienced pizzaioli and everyday home cooks alike are turning more often to electric pizza ovens, which deliver restaurant-quality pies without gas or open flames. Energy efficient with capabilities for both indoor and outdoor use, they’re a versatile solution for apartment dwellers and those crafting homemade pizzas any time of year.
Building on a mission to reimagine cooking with electric technology that’s smarter, cleaner and more sustainable, the Current Model P Smart Oven Pizza reaches 850 F, perfect for Neapolitan-style pizzas ready in just 2 minutes, such as this Truffle Mushroom Pizza that’s an ideal fit for complementing all those heavy holiday meals with a lighter weeknight bite.
Its design combined with a cordierite 12-inch cooking stone ensures uniform heat for authentic, crispy crusts with multiple cooking modes, giving you the versatility to cook any way you like. Controlling through a smartphone app offers digital temperature monitoring along with chef-curated recipes or a “pizza build calculator,” which takes the guesswork out of pizza-making – you can personalize a 12-inch pizza with your chosen amount of sauce, cheese, toppings and even dough thickness, and the app will compute a customized time and temperature for perfect cooking.
A thoughtful gift for foodies and gadget fanatics alike, you can bring the joy of pizza to the holiday season with these topping ideas and celebration inspiration:
- Bring comfort to winter with toppings like sausage, roasted squash, mushrooms, caramelized onions and smoked gouda.
- Take advantage of leftovers from holiday gatherings with a pizza that includes brie, cranberry drizzle, roasted turkey and spiced butternut squash.
- For a sweet treat, top with hazelnut spread and marshmallows – perfect for capping off holiday parties.
- To get loved ones involved, host a pizza party swap where friends and family create pies with favorite seasonal toppings.
- Host a DIY pizza bar allowing guests to personalize their own pizza creations, a delicious way to wind down the festivities.
To find more pizza-infused holiday inspiration, visit CurrentBackyard.com.
Truffle Mushroom Pizza
Recipe courtesy of Chef Trimmell Hawkins, Current
Cream Sauce:
- Oil or butter, for sauteeing
- 1/4 cup onions, small diced
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/2 cup mushrooms (such as baby portobello, button or shiitake), minced
- 1 tablespoon picked thyme
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 4 tablespoons water
- 2 tablespoons truffle oil
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
Pizza:
- 1 pizza dough
- grated or fresh mozzarella cheese
- mushrooms
- spinach (optional)
- cooked sausage (optional)
- To make cream sauce: In saucepan over medium heat, add oil or butter. Saute onions until translucent then add garlic and mushrooms. Cook until mushrooms release moisture and begin to caramelize.
- Stir in picked thyme and cook 1 minute to release oils.
- Add heavy cream and bring to gentle simmer. Let it reduce slightly, 5-7 minutes.
- In small bowl, mix cornstarch and water to make slurry. Slowly whisk into simmering cream sauce until it reaches desired consistency.
- Remove from heat and stir in truffle oil. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.
- To prepare pizza: Preheat Current Model P Smart Pizza Oven to 850 F. While oven heats up, roll dough out to 8-12 inches and add desired amount of cream sauce.
- Top with mozzarella, mushrooms, spinach and sausage, as desired. Once oven is hot, cook pizza 2 minutes until bubbly.
SOURCE:
Current
Grazing, gifting: Sweet solutions for the holiday rush
(Family Features) If you feel yourself slipping into the last-minute rush of the holiday season, still searching for dazzling recipes and abundant gifts, rest assured – you’re not alone. Light, refreshing ingredients for spectacular meals are just a click away, and they can make for the perfect presents, too.
Abundantly sweet and simple, Florida Citrus Gifts are a simple way to share holiday cheer with family, friends and loved ones. From cheerful boxes to beautiful baskets and more, they offer options in all shapes and sizes, loaded with freshly picked tangerines, grapefruits, oranges and mandarins.
They’re easy to send and even easier to enjoy, providing a one-of-a-kind (and healthy) way to share holiday cheer in memorable meals like Scallops with Florida Grapefruit Butter, sure to become a household favorite for years to come. Pair it with a light and refreshing Florida Citrus Salad with Burrata featuring fresh grapefruit and oranges mingling with peppery arugula and creamy burrata to bring a bit of balance to holiday dining.
No festivity is complete without libations, and this Florida Grapefruit Brandy Sour can be a staple at your beverage station. Just mix freshly squeezed Florida Grapefruit juice with brandy, simple syrup, bitters and egg white (for froth) then finish with sparkling water.
Find deliciously thoughtful ways to share the sweetness of the season with loved ones by visiting PickFLA.com, which features an interactive map to find a range of gift options that fit your holiday needs.
Florida Grapefruit Brandy Sour
Recipe courtesy of the Florida Department of Citrus
Prep time: 5 minutes
Servings: 1
- 1 3/4 ounces brandy
- 2 1/2 ounces freshly squeezed Florida Grapefruit Juice
- 1/3 ounce simple syrup, or to taste
- 2 dashes bitters
- 1 egg white
- ice cubes
- 1 ounce sparkling water
- Florida Grapefruit twist, for garnish
- In cocktail shaker, add brandy, Florida Grapefruit juice, simple syrup, bitters and egg white. Shake vigorously 15-20 seconds to create frothy texture.
- Add ice cubes to shaker and shake 15 seconds to chill drink.
- Strain into chilled coupe or rocks glass filled with fresh ice.
- Pour light splash of sparkling water over top to enhance eﬀervescence.
- Garnish with grapefruit twist.
Scallops with Florida Grapefruit Butter
Recipe courtesy of the Florida Department of Citrus
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 3 minutes
Servings: 4
- 2 Florida Grapefruit
- 1 fennel bulb
- 3 tablespoons olive oil, plus additional for searing, divided
- 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
- 1/8 teaspoon, plus 1 pinch, salt, divided, to taste
- 1/8 teaspoon, plus 1 pinch, pepper, divided, to taste
- 1 small bunch fresh cilantro
- 12 scallops with empty shells
- 1 tablespoon butter
- Peel and cut one Florida Grapefruit into segments. Squeeze remaining grapefruit and reserve juice.
- Wash and finely chop fennel. In bowl, mix fennel with olive oil, sherry vinegar and 1 pinch salt and pepper.
- Mix and add fresh cilantro. Keep a few leaves for garnish.
- In hot frying pan, drizzle with olive oil then sear scallops 1 minute on each side.
- Remove scallops from pan then deglaze with reserved Florida Grapefruit juice. Let it simmer slightly and add butter to make sauce. Add 1/8 teaspoon salt and pepper.
- Place 1 tablespoon fennel salad in washed shell, top with three scallops and coat with grapefruit butter.
- Finish with reserved cilantro leaves and fresh grapefruit segments.
Florida Citrus Salad with Burrata
Recipe courtesy of the Florida Department of Citrus
Florida Citrus Vinaigrette:
- 1/3 cup Florida Grapefruit Juice
- 1/3 cup Florida Orange Juice
- 2 teaspoons orange zest
- 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
- 2 teaspoons honey
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons shallots
- sea salt, to taste
- fresh pepper, to taste
Pickled Onion:
- 1 red onion, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup white vinegar or cider vinegar
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
Burrata Salad:
- 4 Florida Grapefruit, peeled and cut into segments
- 3 oranges, peeled and cut into segments
- 1 bunch radishes, sliced thin and cut into sticks
- 1/3 cup pistachios, grilled and coarsely chopped
- 1 cup arugula
- 2 tablespoons dill, chopped
- sea salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 8 ounces burrata
- To make vinaigrette: In small bowl, mix Florida Grapefruit Juice, Florida Orange Juice, orange zest, cider vinegar, honey, Dijon, olive oil and shallots until dressing is emulsified. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Set aside. Vinaigrette will keep 7 days in refrigerator.
- To make pickled onion: Place sliced onion in airtight canning jar.
- In small saucepan, combine vinegar, water, sugar and salt. Bring to boil and pour over sliced onion in jar. Add small amount of water to completely cover onion.
Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving. Pickled onions will keep 15 days in refrigerator.
- To make burrata salad: In bowl, combine Florida Grapefruit and Orange segments; add radish sticks, toasted pistachios, arugula and dill. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
- Place salad on large plate, top with coarsely chopped burrata and drizzle generously with citrus vinaigrette and pickled onion.
SOURCE:
Florida Department of Citrus
Master fall hosting with a medley of color
(Family Features) Make fall entertaining a breeze this year, regardless of the occasion, with warm, satisfying sides that serve a crowd. Whether you’re enjoying roasted chicken, tender turkey or grilled fish for the main course, Sheet Pan Roasted Grapes and Sweet Potatoes provide a medley of color and taste that call to mind the flavors of the season.
As an effortless solution to please guests, this one-pan recipe lets the oven do the work while you enjoy the gathering and mingle with loved ones. Fresh California grapes are the star ingredient, versatile enough to headline fall recipes with their juicy burst of flavor and pop of color. Plus, roasting them intensifies their flavor as the natural sugars caramelize.
They can elevate get-togethers throughout autumn, and when paired with sweet potatoes, red onion and tangy balsamic glaze, you can create a roasted treat that complements main courses all season long.
Visit GrapesFromCalifornia.com to find healthy snacks, filling main dishes and more sides featuring the flavors and colors of fall.
Watch video to see how to make this recipe!
//www.youtube.com/embed/qzVUdBfVqXg
Sheet Pan Roasted Grapes and Sweet Potatoes
Servings: 6
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 3/4 teaspoon sea salt
- 3 cups red Grapes from California
- 1 pound orange sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch slices
- 3/4 cup thinly sliced onion
- freshly ground pepper, to taste
- snipped fresh basil
- Heat oven to 425 F. In large bowl, combine oil, vinegar, salt, grapes, sweet potatoes and onion, tossing well to coat. Place on large baking sheet and spread in single layer.
- Bake 30 minutes, or until potatoes are tender, stirring halfway through cooking. Sprinkle with freshly ground pepper, to taste, and fresh basil.
Nutritional information per serving: 170 calories; 2 g protein; 27 g carbohydrates; 7 g fat (37% calories from fat); 1 g saturated fat (5% calories from saturated fat); 0 mg cholesterol; 310 mg sodium; 2 g fiber.
