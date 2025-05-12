OBITUARIES
Jerri Ann Sterling
December 4, 1940 – November 22, 2025
NOCONA – Jerri Ann Sterling, 84, died on Nov. 22, 2025 in Nocona, TX.
A graveside ceremony was at 10 a.m. on Nov. 25 at Spanish Fort Cemetery. Pallbearers were Christopher Sterling, Cody Sterling, Bobby Walcutt, Jimmy Crow, David “Double” Duck and Tommy Price. Honorary pallbearer was Raylan Sterling.
She was born on Dec. 4, 1940, in Oplin, TX to Halbert “Bill” Darrell Steakley and Flora (McNiece) Steakley. She married the love of her life, Kenneth “Bo” Ray Sterling, on Jan. 17, 1959. Together, they raised three children, Christopher Ray Sterling, Sr., Larry Glen Sterling and Joyce Ann (Sterling) Catlin. She worked in banking for many years before transitioning to home health.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Flora; husband, Bo; and sons, Christopher Sr. and Glen.
She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Ann Catlin; a daughter-in-law; and 10 grandchildren; her one great-grandson; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
OBITUARIES
Allen Lee Wood
November 4, 1946 – December 1, 2025
BOWIE – Allen Lee Wood, 79, a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Dec. 1, 2025.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the White Family Funeral Home.
A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with the Rev. James Kittrell officiating.
Burial will follow at Silver Hill Cemetery in Post Oak.
Allen was born in Vashti and was a resident of Bowie formore than 70 years. He was born to Jessie and Eula (Palmer) Wood.
Allen served in the U.S. Air Force for four years and later the National Guard. He retired from the Bowie Highway Department with 35 years of service.
Allen also served the Lord, the church treasurer, and was a deacon at his church for more than 50 years. He married Gracie Ruth Rhoades on Nov. 19, 1971 and they just celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary.
Allen is survived by his wife, Gracie Wood, Bowie; two daughters, Christi Britt, Bowie, and Charity Wimberly and husband James, Archer City; one son, James Wood and wife Kayla, Stephenville; four grandchildren, Anne Marie, Bethany and Sean Wood, Stephenville, and Sadie Britt, Bowie; one sister, Sheri Foster, Bowie, one brother, Bobby Wood, Richardson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Hospice, or a charitable organization of choice.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Latonne Parsons Davis
August 4, 1936 – November 26, 2025
DECATUR – Latonne Parsons Davis, 89, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 26, 2025, in Decatur, TX surrounded by the comfort of her family.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 1 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
A graveside service took place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 2 at Smyrna Cemetery in Sunset with David Hall officiating.
Latonne was born on Aug. 4, 1936, in Bowie to Jewel and Treva (Matthews) Parsons. Latonne lived a life of hard work, with love while caring for others, that would leave you with a big smile. In her early years she worked at Howard Woolf but spent most of her time caring for her family. Latonne cherished time with her family and friends, and loved seeing her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren so much. She enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and trips to Alaska. She was a longtime member of the Sunset Church of Christ and served many years on the Smyrna Cemetery Association Board.
She is preceded in death by her parents and son, Monty Lee Davis.
Latonne leaves behind a legacy of love through her children, Rickey Davis and wife Gabriella, Vickey Shoemaker and husband Bill, and Latonya Lawrence and husband Bobby; along with five treasured grandchildren, Jason Uncel, Matthew Shoemaker, Shayla Crawford, Jeremy Stockard and Jennifer Carr; 10 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials can be made an honor of Latonne to the Smyrna Cemetery Association c/o Kathy Ezzell, 307 Highway 101 W. Sunset, TX 76270.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Donny Ray Thomas
July 12, 1955 – November 20, 2025
BOWIE – Donny Ray Thomas, 70, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 20, 2025, surrounded by the comfort of his family and the faith that guided him throughout his life.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 25 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
A celebration of his life took place at 10 a.m. on Nov. 26 at First Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Glenn Neff officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance and gratitude for the beautiful life he lived. Burial followed at Brushy Cemetery in Bowie.
Donny was born on July 12, 1955. He lived a life marked by hard work, loyalty and kindness. He dedicated 31 years of service to Peterbilt as an assembly specialist where he was known for his dependable work ethic, easy smile and the friendships he built along the way.
A proud and committed Christian, Donny lived his faith daily–not only in words, but in the way he loved, supported, and uplifted those around him. His steady presence and gentle spirit were gifts to everyone who knew him.
Outside of work, Donny cherished the simple joys that made life rich. He loved socializing with friends, never turning down a good conversation or a chance to laugh. Playing pool was one of his favorite pastimes, and he could often be found enjoying meals at his favorite local spots – always happy to share food, fellowship, and stories.
Above all, he treasured his family. He was a proud father and an adoring grandfather whose greatest joy came from time spent with the people he loved most. His legacy of love, faith, and kindness will live on in their hearts forever.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey and Lavenia Thomas; sister, Vicki Hayes; son, Christopher Thomas and beloved wife, Geneva Thomas.
Donny is survived by daughter, Brandy Burrow; nephew, Brad Hayes; grandchildren, Emerald Thomas, Kimora Thomas, Chris Jackson, Reagan Burrow, Destiny Clary, Haley Ketchum and Chelsey Ketchum; and many great-grandchildren.
He will be deeply missed by all who had the blessing of knowing him. May he rest in eternal peace. Love you, Papa.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
