BCDB board announces loss of longtime volunteer, supporter

It is with heavy hearts we announce our beloved Chicken lady Mildred McCraw has passed away. She has always been one of Bowie’s biggest fans and a treasured Bowie Community Development board volunteers. She is known for her famous sayings, “Chicken, pickin’, fiddling, fun time” and of she would all want us “to be of good cheer”

A Celebration of Life will be at White Family Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 2 at 2 p.m