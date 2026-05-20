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COUNTY LIFE

2026 grads celebrates across the county

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2 minutes ago

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Five Montague County high schools will present their seniors with diplomas during ceremonies on their campuses.
Meet the valedictorian and salutatorian from each school in today’s Bowie News. Also inside the edition find the Graduation Keepsake Section featuring photos of seniors from every county school and Bellevue.
Bowie High School
Graduation for the 2026 class of Jackrabbits will be at 8 p.m. on May 22 at the high school stadium.

Read the full story and meet all these honor graduates in your Thursday Bowie News.

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COUNTY LIFE

Bowie kindergarten students graduate

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3 hours ago

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05/20/2026

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Youngsters received their diplomas during ceremonies on Tuesday night as they move on to first grade. The children were invited to dress up as what they want to be when they grow up.

Watch for more photos in the May 28 edition.

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COUNTY LIFE

BCDB board announces loss of longtime volunteer, supporter

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1 day ago

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05/19/2026

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It is with heavy hearts 💖 we announce our beloved Chicken lady Mildred McCraw has passed away. She has always been one of Bowie’s biggest fans and a treasured Bowie Community Development board volunteers. She is known for her famous sayings, “Chicken, pickin’, fiddling, fun time” and of she would all want us “to be of good cheer”

A Celebration of Life will be at White Family Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 2 at 2 p.m

Pioneer Queen Mildred McCraw 2024.
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COUNTY LIFE

Mom’s Night Out Sip & Stroll welcomes spring

Published

6 days ago

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05/14/2026

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On May 8 Bowie Community Development hosted the Sip & Stroll with Me event that celebrates Mother’s Day and it was a big hit. See some of the participants and who won the prize baskets presented by BCDB in your Thursday Bowie News. (Photos by Cindy Roller)

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