Latonne Parsons Davis



July 12, 1955 – November 20, 2025

BOWIE – Donny Ray Thomas, 70, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 20, 2025, surrounded by the comfort of his family and the faith that guided him throughout his life.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 25 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A celebration of his life took place at 10 a.m. on Nov. 26 at First Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Glenn Neff officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance and gratitude for the beautiful life he lived. Burial followed at Brushy Cemetery in Bowie.

Donny was born on July 12, 1955. He lived a life marked by hard work, loyalty and kindness. He dedicated 31 years of service to Peterbilt as an assembly specialist where he was known for his dependable work ethic, easy smile and the friendships he built along the way.

A proud and committed Christian, Donny lived his faith daily–not only in words, but in the way he loved, supported, and uplifted those around him. His steady presence and gentle spirit were gifts to everyone who knew him.

Outside of work, Donny cherished the simple joys that made life rich. He loved socializing with friends, never turning down a good conversation or a chance to laugh. Playing pool was one of his favorite pastimes, and he could often be found enjoying meals at his favorite local spots – always happy to share food, fellowship, and stories.

Above all, he treasured his family. He was a proud father and an adoring grandfather whose greatest joy came from time spent with the people he loved most. His legacy of love, faith, and kindness will live on in their hearts forever.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey and Lavenia Thomas; sister, Vicki Hayes; son, Christopher Thomas and beloved wife, Geneva Thomas.

Donny is survived by daughter, Brandy Burrow; nephew, Brad Hayes; grandchildren, Emerald Thomas, Kimora Thomas, Chris Jackson, Reagan Burrow, Destiny Clary, Haley Ketchum and Chelsey Ketchum; and many great-grandchildren.

He will be deeply missed by all who had the blessing of knowing him. May he rest in eternal peace. Love you, Papa.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication