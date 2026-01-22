Bowie Chamber moves banquet to March 16

Due to potential winter weather concerns, the Bowie Chamber of Commerce board postponed the banquet from Jan. 26 to March 16.

Tickets are now on sale for the March16 Bowie Chamber of Commerce Banquet at the Bowie Community Center.

The chamber will celebrate its past year of activities and look to 2026. Tickets are $50. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The evening includes a live and silent auction, along with dinner, drinks and awards. Chamber honors will include the Frances Brite Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, Support Member Award and New Business of the Year, along with the popular best decorated table awards.

Call the chamber at 872-1173 to reserve your tickets today.