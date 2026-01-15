Bowie Chamber seeking nominations for annual awards

WHAT:

Our Blood Institute is issuing a broad blood donation appeal after blood inventory levels dropped sharply, from approximately 5,200 units at this time last year to about 2,200 units today. To help stabilize supply, more than 400 units of O blood were recently imported from the East Coast, underscoring the urgent need for local donations, with a critical focus on O blood. Of deep concern for community preparedness, until very recently our region of Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas was reliably and proudly self-sufficient.

WHY:

Donations of all blood types are needed to support patient care. However, declining participation among O blood donors has placed added strain on the blood supply.

Between 2020 and 2024, the O-negative donor base declined by 13%, while the O-positive donor base declined by 7%. Those declines have driven a gradual drop in overall blood availability that is creating a persistent worry for the strength of the transfusion safety net. While patient care needs remain steady, including trauma response, surgeries, childbirths and ongoing treatments, local inventory has not rebounded following the holidays.

O blood plays a unique and essential role in both emergency response and scheduled medical care. While every blood type is vital, maintaining adequate O blood inventory is critical to ensuring care is not delayed or disrupted.

WHEN:

Effective immediately

WHERE:

All Our Blood Institute donor centers and mobile blood drives

WE ARE ASKING:

Our Blood Institute is asking donors of all blood types to give, with a special call to eligible O-negative and O-positive donors to donate now. We are also encouraging recent donors to return and new donors to step forward to help ensure patients across our communities continue to receive the care they need.

HOW TO DONATE:

Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old* or older can give blood. Donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives. Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777. Walk-ins are also welcome.

*16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year olds must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID required.

Our Blood Institute is the sixth-largest independent blood center in the nation, with 17 donor centers in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas. OBI is the nonprofit blood provider for patients at more than 240 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances across all three states.