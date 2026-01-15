COUNTY LIFE
Bowie Chamber seeking nominations for annual awards
The Bowie Texas Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for its 2025 community awards which includes Business of the Year, Community Support Award and Frances Brite Citizen of the Year.
Nominations can be submitted through Jan. 16. Forms are available on the chamber’s webpage at bowietxchamber.org. All nominations are strictly confidential and should include why you feel this business, entity or person should be considered for this award. You may nominate anyone who qualifies, including your own business.
The submissions will be reviewed by the committee and results announced during the chamber banquet on Jan. 26.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Youth fair changes go smooth, sale tops $253,450
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The 2026 Montague County Youth Fair had one of its biggest premium sales in recent history Saturday night with $253,450 sold with 170 slots in the sale.
This year marked some big scheduling changes as the swine and ag mechanics shows were moved to a new day, along with leadership and home economics. There also were expanded classes in some livestock events which added a few more slots to the sale.
Kenton Holloway, fair committee secretary, said on Monday after scratches the final county was 302 exhibitors and 972 entries. The 2026 sale jumped to $253,450 up from $213,500 in 2025 where there were 161 slots.
Top photo – Kellen Rater is congratulated by the judge as he won overall reserve heifer.
COUNTY LIFE
All Together Show fills ring with smiling children
COUNTY LIFE
Our Blood Institute launches blood donation appeal as inventory drops
WHAT:
Our Blood Institute is issuing a broad blood donation appeal after blood inventory levels dropped sharply, from approximately 5,200 units at this time last year to about 2,200 units today. To help stabilize supply, more than 400 units of O blood were recently imported from the East Coast, underscoring the urgent need for local donations, with a critical focus on O blood. Of deep concern for community preparedness, until very recently our region of Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas was reliably and proudly self-sufficient.
WHY:
Donations of all blood types are needed to support patient care. However, declining participation among O blood donors has placed added strain on the blood supply.
Between 2020 and 2024, the O-negative donor base declined by 13%, while the O-positive donor base declined by 7%. Those declines have driven a gradual drop in overall blood availability that is creating a persistent worry for the strength of the transfusion safety net. While patient care needs remain steady, including trauma response, surgeries, childbirths and ongoing treatments, local inventory has not rebounded following the holidays.
O blood plays a unique and essential role in both emergency response and scheduled medical care. While every blood type is vital, maintaining adequate O blood inventory is critical to ensuring care is not delayed or disrupted.
WHEN:
Effective immediately
WHERE:
All Our Blood Institute donor centers and mobile blood drives
WE ARE ASKING:
Our Blood Institute is asking donors of all blood types to give, with a special call to eligible O-negative and O-positive donors to donate now. We are also encouraging recent donors to return and new donors to step forward to help ensure patients across our communities continue to receive the care they need.
HOW TO DONATE:
Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old* or older can give blood. Donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives. Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777. Walk-ins are also welcome.
*16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year olds must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID required.
###
Our Blood Institute is the sixth-largest independent blood center in the nation, with 17 donor centers in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas. OBI is the nonprofit blood provider for patients at more than 240 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances across all three states.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS3 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
Show us something good9 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
NEWS3 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
100th Birthday3 years ago
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News