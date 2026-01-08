NEWS
Bowie City Council to open 2026
Members of the Bowie City Council will meet for their first session of 2026 at 6 p.m. on Jan. 13.
Numerous items of new business fill the agenda including a resolution offered by the Bowie Economic Development Corporation to administer and fund an equipment purchase and installation project supporting a private capital investment exceeding $170,000 at 203 N. Mason. This is the location of Milano’s Pizza which has recently undergone a complete remodel.
The council will award a bid to Legend Bank as the city depository and a re-appointment will be made the Bowie Library Board. A memo of understanding with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas Emergency Management Assistance Teams participating jurisdiction will be examined.
The final item is an ordinance abandoning a portion of the alley right-of-way connected with the sewer line replacement project in the Wilbarger Street area. The second reading of an ordinance also connected to this site also is listed.
City Manager Bert Cunningham will report on the downtown sidewalk project, the Rock and Pillar Street project and the substation work.
NEWS
Montague County officials to consider burn ban Monday
Montague County Commissioners will consider implementing a ban on outdoor burning when they meet at 9 a.m. on Jan. 13.
Conditions for dangerous wildfire continue to grow as the county has not received significant rainfall since early December. Unseasonably high temperatures also contribute to dry conditions.
Other agenda topics will include: A resolution allowed selected trustee properties to be resold through a public online auction; accepting unanticipated revenue of $2,000 in the sheriff’s office; notice of election for the 2026 join primary elections in March; consider applying for the rural ambulance grant program; precinct four request to use an auction company to sell surplus items; precinct four request to clear a fence line on Carpenter Road and consider going out for fuel bids.
NEWS
Taxpayers get extra two days to pay due to Jan. 31 deadline on Saturday
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Taxpayers will get two extra days of grace to pay their 2025 taxes since the Jan. 31 deadline falls on a Saturday. The deadline moves to Feb. 2.
Those who pay by the deadline will avoid the 7% penalty and interest that starts Feb. 3. That amount will increase each month until July 1 when attorney fees are added.
Tax payments were due starting last October when they were mailed out to customers.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
NEWS
Bowie Post Office to get new outside drop box
Citizens who use the Bowie Post Office have noticed the outside drop box has been removed after determining it may have been vandalized at some point; however, a new jumbo box has been ordered, but it is unclear when it may arrive.
Michele Baynes, postmaster for Bowie, said during the past year or so it appears someone tampered with the box, but never got the door open. The box door also was reinforced at the door.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS3 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
Show us something good9 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
NEWS3 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
100th Birthday3 years ago
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News