Bowie City Council to open 2026

By BARBARA GREEN

Taxpayers will get two extra days of grace to pay their 2025 taxes since the Jan. 31 deadline falls on a Saturday. The deadline moves to Feb. 2.

Those who pay by the deadline will avoid the 7% penalty and interest that starts Feb. 3. That amount will increase each month until July 1 when attorney fees are added.

Tax payments were due starting last October when they were mailed out to customers.

