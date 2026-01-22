SCHOOL NEWS
Bowie Steppers schedule tryouts
Bowie High School Steppers’ tryouts are being planned. On Feb. 23-25 candidates will learn the choreography and on March 2 try out for the judges. It will be in the high school gym around 4:30 p.m.
Any eighth grade or high school girl who may be interested can contact Coach Lauren Dosch or Mayson Hornsby at the high school.
Bowie Steppers performed at a recent basketball game halftime. (Photo by Brian Smith)
SCHOOL NEWS
Bowie School Trustees open 2026
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
A variety of topics were tackled by the Bowie Independent School District Trustees during their first meeting of the new year on Jan. 19.
A room full of parents and second graders opened the night as Elementary Principal Heather Wheeler introduced 14 students who competed in University Interscholastic League contests. Second grade is the first opportunity for students to compete in a variety of UIL categories from chess to creative writing. The chess team won first place and music memory team took second.
Members of the school board also were recognized during January’s School Board Recognition Month, receiving district and campus gifts.
In operations’ reports, Superintendent Donna Hale noted district enrollment is 1,468, down one from last month. The attendance rate is 95.33%.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
Pictured – Bowie Elementary second graders were introduced at the Bowie School Board meeting. This group of 14 competed in recent UIL academic contests that included everything from creative writing to chess. (Photo by Barbara Green)
SCHOOL NEWS
BISD trustees to meet on Jan 19
Bowie Independent School District Trustees meet for the first time in 2026 at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 19.
An executive session listed on the agenda includes the superintendent’s formative evaluation, discussion of Texas Association of School Board staff review and discussion of property valuation.
The regular agenda list the consideration and possible sale of real property, but no specific site is noted. In action items February will recognized as Career Technology Month and review approval of library books.
Superintendent Donna Hale will honor the board as January is School Board Recognition Month. She also will make an operations report, an update on the new scoreboards and discuss Senate Bill 11 which relates to a period of prayer and reading of the Bible and other religious text.
Chad Word also will speak to the board about a junior high soccer club.
Assistant Superintendent Lee Ann Farris will conduct the public hearing for the annual Texas Academic Performance Report on all aspects of BISD.
SCHOOL NEWS
Bowie Elementary students entertain with “Twas the Night Before Christmas” musical
