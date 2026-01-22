Bowie Steppers schedule tryouts

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

A variety of topics were tackled by the Bowie Independent School District Trustees during their first meeting of the new year on Jan. 19.

A room full of parents and second graders opened the night as Elementary Principal Heather Wheeler introduced 14 students who competed in University Interscholastic League contests. Second grade is the first opportunity for students to compete in a variety of UIL categories from chess to creative writing. The chess team won first place and music memory team took second.

Members of the school board also were recognized during January’s School Board Recognition Month, receiving district and campus gifts.

In operations’ reports, Superintendent Donna Hale noted district enrollment is 1,468, down one from last month. The attendance rate is 95.33%.

Pictured – Bowie Elementary second graders were introduced at the Bowie School Board meeting. This group of 14 competed in recent UIL academic contests that included everything from creative writing to chess. (Photo by Barbara Green)