Bulldogs hang tough in loss to Perrin

Many Prairie Valley fans had misgivings about taking state-ranked and defending Class A state champs Perrin Jan. 6, one fan saying “nothing good can come of this.”

The Bulldogs gave a solid showing against the visiting Pirates, staying close for more than three quarters before outside shooting by Perrin enabled the visitors to pull away in a 72-57 win.

Perrin looked to blow things out early, with a 5-0 lead in the opening minute before Sawyer Bray snapped the string. The Pirates went on an 8-0 run for a 13-2 lead mid-quarter.

Prairie Valley’s Trae Campbell showed what kind of night it would be by getting inside for baskets. Jarrett Horton’s 3-pointer capped a 4-of-11 shooting frame for the ‘Dogs, who were down 19-11 after eight minutes.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.