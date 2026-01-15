SPORTS
Saint Jo boys roll past Dodd City
Saint Jo’s boys basketball team got off to a quick start and used a big third quarter to take a 65-44 homecourt win over Dodd City Jan. 6.
The Panthers got out to a 19-7 first quarter lead on the Hornets. Barrett Johnson had 13 points for Saint Jo with Trent Gaston adding four and Zeke Bonn having a basket.
Lee Yeley led the hosts in the second quarter with a pair of 3-pointers. Johnson had five points and Gaston a basket.
Dodd City tossed in 18 points but still found themselves down 33-25 at the half.
For further information, pick up a copy of Thursday's Bowie News.
Bulldogs hang tough in loss to Perrin
Many Prairie Valley fans had misgivings about taking state-ranked and defending Class A state champs Perrin Jan. 6, one fan saying “nothing good can come of this.”
The Bulldogs gave a solid showing against the visiting Pirates, staying close for more than three quarters before outside shooting by Perrin enabled the visitors to pull away in a 72-57 win.
Perrin looked to blow things out early, with a 5-0 lead in the opening minute before Sawyer Bray snapped the string. The Pirates went on an 8-0 run for a 13-2 lead mid-quarter.
Prairie Valley’s Trae Campbell showed what kind of night it would be by getting inside for baskets. Jarrett Horton’s 3-pointer capped a 4-of-11 shooting frame for the ‘Dogs, who were down 19-11 after eight minutes.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday's Bowie News.
Rabbit BB falls to Holliday
Several Bowie turnovers in the opening moments Friday night enabled visiting Holliday to get out to a 10-2 lead. The Eagles then used a third quarter offensive explosion for a 72-27 win over the host Rabbits.
Four turnovers in the first 90 seconds hurt the Rabbits, Holliday took advantage and broke things wide open. Holliday led 10-2 with Tyler Richey coming through with the only Bowie points. Cason Airington’s 3-pointers ended a 3-of-8 shooting frame for the Rabbits, which were down 17-8 after one quarter.
Bowie’s shooting continued going downhill into the second quarter, the Rabbits missing all five shots. A free throw by Richey midway through the frame would be the only point. Holliday outscored Bowie 13-1 in the second frame to take a 30-9 lead at the half.
The Visitors opened the third quarter on a 12-1 run, over the first nearly three minutes of the third. Both teams had their best scoring quarters in the third.
For further information, pick up a copy of Thursday's Bowie News.
Bowie girls lose
Visiting Holliday got out to a quick start on Bowie’s girls basketball team Friday night, the Lady Eagles posting a 52-28 win on the Lady Rabbits.
Holliday used hot shooting in the early going to lead by as many as 12 in the first quarter. Buckets by Laney Enlow and Lanie Moore helped bring the deficit to back single digits, 15-6, after eight minutes.
Both teams went cold shooting early, Holliday needing nearly three minutes before scoring again. The Lady Eagles went up by as many as 15 in the quarter before Moore’s free throw with 2:26 left got Bowie back on the board.
For further information, pick up a copy of Thursday's Bowie News.
