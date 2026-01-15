Saint Jo boys roll past Dodd City

Saint Jo’s boys basketball team got off to a quick start and used a big third quarter to take a 65-44 homecourt win over Dodd City Jan. 6.

The Panthers got out to a 19-7 first quarter lead on the Hornets. Barrett Johnson had 13 points for Saint Jo with Trent Gaston adding four and Zeke Bonn having a basket.

Lee Yeley led the hosts in the second quarter with a pair of 3-pointers. Johnson had five points and Gaston a basket.

Dodd City tossed in 18 points but still found themselves down 33-25 at the half.

