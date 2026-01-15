Rabbit BB falls to Holliday

Several Bowie turnovers in the opening moments Friday night enabled visiting Holliday to get out to a 10-2 lead. The Eagles then used a third quarter offensive explosion for a 72-27 win over the host Rabbits.

Four turnovers in the first 90 seconds hurt the Rabbits, Holliday took advantage and broke things wide open. Holliday led 10-2 with Tyler Richey coming through with the only Bowie points. Cason Airington’s 3-pointers ended a 3-of-8 shooting frame for the Rabbits, which were down 17-8 after one quarter.

Bowie’s shooting continued going downhill into the second quarter, the Rabbits missing all five shots. A free throw by Richey midway through the frame would be the only point. Holliday outscored Bowie 13-1 in the second frame to take a 30-9 lead at the half.

The Visitors opened the third quarter on a 12-1 run, over the first nearly three minutes of the third. Both teams had their best scoring quarters in the third.

For further information, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.