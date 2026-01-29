COUNTY LIFE
Father/Daughter dance cancelled
The staff and members of Freedom Life Church announce Thursday it has cancelled the Father/Daughter Dance scheduled for Jan. 31. The state on the church’s Facebook page noted the ongoing concern about weather conditions and opted to err on the side of caution and safety. The group does not know if there will be a rescheduled date.
Pictured a previous Father/Daughter dance.(Bowie news file photo)
COUNTY LIFE
Elections sought lifting food limit on alcohol sales
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
A Bowie man is mounting a petition campaign for a local option election that could provide for the legal sale of all alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages in Justice of the Peace Precinct Two.
Cody House wants to create an entertainment venue in Bowie where food requirements are lifted when it comes to how alcoholic beverages are served. While Bowie has been “wet,” since elections in 2011, there are restrictions based on food and beverage licenses. For example one license requires a 51/49% split, which means 51% of sales must come from something other than alcohol such as food or other items sold in the business.
In November 2011, Justice of the Peace Two “went wet,” thanks to overwhelming support in a trio of referendums. In those propositions, the sale of beer and wine passed, along with the sale of all alcoholic beverages for off premise consumption only and the sale of mixed beverages in restaurants by food and beverage certificate holders only.
For Bowie that was the first time alcohol was able to legally be sold since March 29, 1907, when the history books state a city marshal was shot at a local Smokey Row saloon. There was a citizens’ uprising and the infamous saloons on Smythe Street were given an ultimatum to get out of town.
Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Feb. 2 deadline to register to vote in time for March primary
As the first month of the new year quickly ticks away there are several deadlines coming up in early February to be ready for the March 3 party primary elections.
If you want to vote in the primary and are not registered that deadline is Feb. 2. Eligible voters must be registered by the 30th day before the election. To confirm your voter registration status you can visit the Texas Secretary of State’s Am I Registered? portal, which allows you to look up your voter registration records in the statewide database.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
North Central Texas College continues closure through Wednesday
Due to anticipated inclement weather and out of an abundance of
caution for the safety of students, faculty, and staff, North Central Texas College will be closed
on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.
All classes across all NCTC campuses and locations will be canceled, and college offices will be
closed.
College officials will continue monitoring weather and road conditions and will provide updates
regarding reopening or additional schedule changes as needed.
