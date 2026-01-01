Forestburg woman dies after accident

A 28-year-old woman died from injuries in a one-vehicle accident outside Forestburg on Dec. 30.

Department of Pubic Safety officials said the crash occurred at 3:15 p.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 455 near Mallard Road on Dec. 30. Katie Moore, 28, Forestburg, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban southeast on FM 455. Moore began driving on the wrong side of the road, then partially into the barrow ditch. The driver then overcorrected to the right and traveled across FM 455. The Suburban then left the roadway in a side skid, went into the barrow ditch, and rolled. The unrestrained driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol.

Moore was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, where she was later pronounced deceased by a hospital physician on Wednesday.

Four minor children were in the vehicle and reportedly were restrained by seatbelts. They were transported to Nocona General Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries. They included a four-year-old boy, two-year-old girl, one-year-old boy and six-month old girl, all from Forestburg.