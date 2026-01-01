NEWS
Forestburg woman dies after accident
A 28-year-old woman died from injuries in a one-vehicle accident outside Forestburg on Dec. 30.
Department of Pubic Safety officials said the crash occurred at 3:15 p.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 455 near Mallard Road on Dec. 30. Katie Moore, 28, Forestburg, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban southeast on FM 455. Moore began driving on the wrong side of the road, then partially into the barrow ditch. The driver then overcorrected to the right and traveled across FM 455. The Suburban then left the roadway in a side skid, went into the barrow ditch, and rolled. The unrestrained driver was ejected from the vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol.
Moore was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, where she was later pronounced deceased by a hospital physician on Wednesday.
Four minor children were in the vehicle and reportedly were restrained by seatbelts. They were transported to Nocona General Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries. They included a four-year-old boy, two-year-old girl, one-year-old boy and six-month old girl, all from Forestburg.
NEWS
Fireworks illegal to use inside city limits
FIREWORKS REMINDER – If you plan on using fireworks to celebrate the start of 2026, remember the use of fireworks within the incorporated city limits of Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo is illegal and could land you a ticket. If you go into the countryside to use them, exercise caution of fire dangers.
County firefighters urge everyone to exercise caution as elevated fire danger continues due to dry conditions and high winds.
NEWS
Nocona ISD implements construction by-pass for student pick-up, drop-off
As students ran out the door for the Christmas break, contractors on the Nocona Independent School District bond project began demolition at the front of the middle school.
A construction by-pass will be in place at Nocona High School and Nocona Middle Schools as demolition begins on the breezeway at the front of the middle school.
This will be the site for the storm shelter and new offices. as construction begins on the storm shelter and offices at the middle school campus.
Middle School Principal Amy Murphey said the change in student drop-off locations begins Jan. 5 after the holiday break, and she urges drivers to be aware of these changes.
The by-pass will be in place until the construction is complete.
Please see the related graphic on this page to see the traffic flow and it also is listed on the middle school’s Facebook page.
Here is the outline of parent drop-off and pick-up traffic plan.
Parent drop-off and pick-up traffic flow
- Traffic flow (green arrows(: The path for parent drop-off and pick-up is indicated by the green arrows on the map.
- Exit route: When exiting the campus, note the first (southern) Lane out of the high school entrance is for parent and parking lot traffic.
- Bus lane restriction: The second (northern) Lane exiting the high school entrance is buses only marked by the red arrows and orange triangles.
- If you park in the middle school or high school parking lots you must enter at the (pink arrow) (Middle school gym gate) and exit the Yellow Arrow (via the southern entryway).
Nocona Middle School entry (Appointments/item drop-off)
- Front entrance blocked: The middle school front entrance (blue boxed area) will be blocked off for construction and inaccessible.
- Temporary entrance If you need to pick up a student early for an appointment or to drop off an item, please go through the gate located by the middle school gym and use the door located by the cafeteria entrance marker by the purple arrow.
- You will need to push the call button and introduce yourself and must be visible on the camera. Once verified you can either make your way to the office or wait for school personnel to assist you.
Murphey said the staff appreciate the patience while the district works to improve its facilities. School personnel will be present to help guide traffic and answer questions as this transition begins.
NEWS
Happy new year!
The Bowie News staff welcomes you to the year 2026. As we enter our 104th year of publication, our team looks forward to continuing to provide our readers with the best of area news and sports. We send our best wishes to you and your family for a happy, healthy and prosperous new year.
The Bowie News office will be closed on Jan. 1, 2026 for the holiday, but reopen Friday to resume regular hours.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS3 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
Show us something good9 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
NEWS3 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
100th Birthday3 years ago
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News