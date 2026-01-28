Kedith Dianne Shaw



February 2, 1927 – November 21, 2025

CALIFORNIA – Norma Jeanne Fulcher, 98, passed away in November 2025, in Sherman Oaks, CA. She had been a resident of Los Angeles for 67 years.

Her final resting place will be in Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Norma was born on Feb. 2, 1927 in Post Oak, TX, where her family owned a cattle ranch. After graduating from high school at 16, Norma attended Texas State College for Women in Denton where she was an honor student in journalism.

Advertising would be her career path, and it all began at Joske’s department store in San Antonio. From there she moved to Dallas where she worked as an advertising copywriter for Neiman Marcus. Her next step was Jantzen swimwear in Portland, OR and eventually to Los Angeles to work at Carson/Roberts, the largest advertising agency on the west coast at the time. Among her accounts were Max Factor and Mattel, and she wrote one of the first ads for the Barbie doll. Later in her career, she freelanced and worked at Art Center in Pasadena.

Norma liked to cook and host dinner parties for friends. She enjoyed art exhibits and attending musical performances in LA. After retirement, she was a docent for 25 years at the Huntington Library, art museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino.

Norma is survived by her four nieces.

