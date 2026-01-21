EDIBLES
Keep your focus on the action with an easy game day winner
(Family Features) When spicy dips and saucy wings sound a little too overwhelming for your next game day gathering, turn to a simple yet still delicious solution. These Simple Salami Sliders can make game day planning a breeze with pregame ease and just a few everyday ingredients for the perfect snack at kickoff. Find more tailgating and homegating recipes at Culinary.net.
Simple Salami Sliders
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Servings: 4-6
- 1 package slider buns
- 8 slices Swiss cheese
- 8 slices salami
- 8 slices ham or other deli meat
- 1 stick butter, melted
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- everything bagel seasoning (optional)
- Heat oven to 350 F.
- Halve slider buns, creating top and bottom portions. Set top portion aside, leaving bottom portion in original container. Place bottom portion and container in baking dish to prevent sticking.
- Layer Swiss cheese, salami and ham then cover with top buns.
- Mix melted butter, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, Parmesan cheese, onion powder and garlic powder. Pour over sliders.
- Cover with foil and bake 15 minutes then remove foil, sprinkle with everything bagel seasoning, if desired, and bake, uncovered, 10 minutes.
SOURCE:
EDIBLES
Creat a happy, hearty holiday meal
(Family Features) The holiday season is about celebrating with friends and family over warm, memorable meals, and few things make those gatherings more special than serving dishes made at home.
To elevate your menu, consider a versatile, beginner-friendly ingredient like Wild Caught Texas Shrimp for your next occasion. For a luxurious Italian dish, try creamy Shrimp Risotto with arborio rice. Or, for a comforting bowl of goodness, serve Shrimp Wonton Soup with tender pork and chopped shrimp.
You can feel good knowing you’re serving seafood free from antibiotics and additives while supporting local shrimpers and the Texas shrimping industry. Choosing domestic over imported shrimp ensures your meal is responsibly sourced, meets strict U.S. standards and helps sustain a Texas tradition worth celebrating.
“Asking for Wild Caught Texas Shrimp brings quality to your plate that’s delivered with pride and shines a light on the people that make Texas seafood exceptional,” Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said. For cooking tips and fresh seafood recipes, visit WildCaughtTXShrimp.com.
//www.youtube.com/embed/K4FNPLIA0c0
Shrimp Risotto
Servings: 4
- 1 pound Wild Caught Texas Shrimp
- 2 cups arborio rice
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- salt
- pepper
- 8 cups broth
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 white onion
- 3 cloves garlic
- 1/2 cup dry white wine
- 1 cup grated Parmesan
- Italian parsley, for garnish
- Peel and devein shrimp, leaving tails on. Rinse, pat dry and set aside.
- Heat oven to 375 F.
- Season shrimp with paprika, salt and pepper. Drizzle with olive oil then toss to combine. Lay shrimp in single layer on baking sheet and refrigerate.
- Heat medium saucepan over medium-low heat and add broth.
- In separate deep, heavy-bottom pot, melt butter. Chop onion and garlic then add to pot and cook until soft and browning. Add arborio rice and stir to incorporate. Cook until fragrant, 1-2 minutes.
- Add wine and cook, stirring, until alcohol smell evaporates. Add warm broth one ladle at a time, stirring consistently. Do not add another ladle until liquid from previous ladle is mostly soaked up by rice.
- Risotto has finished cooking when rice is chewy with consistency of thick oatmeal.
- Roast shrimp until cooked through.
- Remove risotto from heat and stir in grated Parmesan and chopped parsley.
- Scoop into bowls and lay roasted shrimp on top.
- Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve.
Shrimp Wonton Soup
Servings: 4
Wontons:
- 1/2 pound ground pork
- 1/2 pound Wild Caught Texas Shrimp, peeled, deveined, finely chopped
- 4 scallions, thinly sliced
- 2-3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 teaspoon ginger, minced
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
- salt
- pepper
- 1 package square wonton wrappers
Soup:
- 48 ounces chicken broth
- 1 piece ginger (2 inches), grated
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon dry white wine
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1-2 baby bok choy
- 1/2 pound Wild Caught Texas Shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 3 scallions, sliced
- To make wontons: In large bowl, mix ground pork, shrimp, scallions, garlic, ginger, sesame oil, soy sauce, cornstarch, salt and pepper.
- One wonton wrapper at a time, brush edges of two sides of wrapper with water. Add 1-2 teaspoons filling to center. Fold wrapper corner to corner so two wet edges meet two dry edges, creating triangle shape.
- Press sides together to seal. Take two corners of triangle and join with water to create purse-like shape. Press to seal. Repeat with remaining wrappers and filling.
- To make soup: In saucepan over high heat, stir broth, ginger, soy sauce, wine and sesame oil. Bring mixture to simmer.
- Cover pot and turn down heat, simmering 10-12 minutes.
- Add bok choy leaves, shrimp and scallions. Cook until shrimp are pink and heated through.
- In separate saucepan, heat water to boil.
- Drop in wontons in small batches and cook until floating, 5-7 minutes.
- Transfer cooked wontons to bowls along with shrimp and bok choy from soup pot. Ladle broth, as desired, into bowls.
Funded by a RESTORE Act Direct Component grant from the U.S. Department of the Treasury (Treasury). The opinions, findings, recommendations and conclusions contained herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official position of Treasury. References to specific individuals, agencies, companies, products or services should not be considered an endorsement by Treasury.
SOURCE:
EDIBLES
Gingerbread honey cupcakes: Sweet spin on tradition
(Family Features) In a holiday season crowded with everything from mouthwatering cakes, cookies and pies to “fa-la-la-la” forgettable fruitcakes, the dessert table can bring you comfort and joy or sweet-tooth dismay.
Here’s the secret to spicy, sweet cupcakes that “sleigh” at the dessert table: These gingerbread cupcakes with honey cream cheese frosting swap molasses for raw honey to deliver bold flavor and buzzworthy bragging rights.
Just like most legendary desserts, every drop of Busy Bee Raw Honey comes with a story. Sourced entirely in the U.S. and tested for safety, quality and three times for purity, it comes with a peel-away back label and Real Honey Code so you can trace your honey’s journey from flower to hive to your holiday dessert table.
To bring the journey to your home this holiday season, visit BusyBeeHoney.com to find more inspiration, information and availability.
Gingerbread Cupcakes with Honey Cream Cheese Frosting
Yield: 12 cupcakes
- 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup packed dark brown sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 2 teaspoons ground ginger
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened
- 1/2 cup Busy Bee Raw Honey
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- 1/2 cup buttermilk, at room temperature
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Honey Cream Cheese Frosting:
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened
- 1/4 cup Busy Bee Raw Honey
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 4-6 cups powdered sugar
- Preheat oven to 350 F.
- Line 12 regular-size muffin cups with paper baking cups.
- In medium bowl, whisk flour, brown sugar, baking powder, ginger, cinnamon, cloves and salt.
- In large bowl, using hand or stand mixer, beat softened butter and honey until smooth and slightly fluffy, 1-2 minutes. Beat in egg then mix in buttermilk and vanilla until combined.
- Add dry ingredients to wet mixture and stir gently until no streaks of flour remain; don’t overmix.
- Divide batter evenly among muffin cups, filling each about two-thirds full.
- Bake 20-22 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center of cupcake comes out clean.
- Let cupcakes cool in pan about 5 minutes then transfer to wire rack to cool completely.
- To make frosting: Beat cream cheese and butter until smooth and creamy. Add honey and vanilla then gradually beat in powdered sugar until fluffy, spreadable and reaching desired sweetness. Chill for firmer consistency before piping or spreading, if desired.
SOURCE:
Barkman Honey
