Nocona Council makes appointments, begins new year

Bowie Police are investigating a vehicle/pedestrian accident in front of the Bowie Post office last week where a woman crossing the street was struck by a vehicle that then left the scene.

The accident occurred around 8:47 a.m. on Jan. 14 at 113 N. Mason. Sgt. Investigator Travis Fuller said video of the incident shows Cheryl Hendricks, 68, being struck by a vehicle driving north. She had parked across the street from the post office steps on the east side of Mason, and was crossing the street going to the post office.

Fuller explained there was a vehicle backing out of the post office, when the suspect vehicle stopped as that person backed out. The suspect vehicle then drove forward and reportedly struck the woman, but kept going.

“He drove to the light stopped and then went on. A witness who had reported that to police,” said Fuller.

Hendricks was transported by ambulance to Medical City Decatur and then airlifted to Medical City Denton. Fuller said Monday she remains in a medically induced coma. The officer said while they have a suspect, that person has not been arrested or charged. At this point the case is serious bodily injury which is a third-degree felony. If the victim dies that could turn into a second-degree felony.