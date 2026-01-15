Bowie girls lose

Visiting Holliday got out to a quick start on Bowie’s girls basketball team Friday night, the Lady Eagles posting a 52-28 win on the Lady Rabbits.

Holliday used hot shooting in the early going to lead by as many as 12 in the first quarter. Buckets by Laney Enlow and Lanie Moore helped bring the deficit to back single digits, 15-6, after eight minutes.

Both teams went cold shooting early, Holliday needing nearly three minutes before scoring again. The Lady Eagles went up by as many as 15 in the quarter before Moore’s free throw with 2:26 left got Bowie back on the board.

