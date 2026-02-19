Ag. Commissioner declares agricultural emergency, mobilizes aid

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today declared an Agricultural Emergency, rallying Texans to back the State of Texas Agriculture Relief (STAR) Fund and urging wildfire-hit producers and agribusinesses to seek financial aid. Across the Panhandle and West Texas, Texans are facing devastating losses due to wildfires.

“Texans always rise for neighbors in crisis,” said Commissioner Miller. “I’m calling on individuals, businesses, and groups statewide to fuel the STAR Fund to help sustain the backbone of our food, fiber, and fuel supply.”

TDA is deploying key resources:

STAR Fund:

The STAR Fund (State of Texas Agriculture Relief Fund), funded by private donations, supports disaster recovery for eligible farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses with rebuilding and relief needs.

Hay and Feed Hotline:

Ranchers needing hay can use TDA’s Hay Hotline, (877) 429-1998, a free service linking hay providers and those in need, including during emergencies, for donations.

AgriStress Helpline:

TDA reminds Texans that mental health support is available 24/7 through the AgriStress Helpline, staffed by trained professionals familiar with rural challenges.

Commissioner Miller stresses the importance of mental well-being in crises. If you or a loved one experiences a mental health crisis during this time, call 833-897-2474.

The STAR Fund, administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture, is a private-donation-funded disaster relief program that provides recovery grants to eligible farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses at no cost to taxpayers to help repair or rebuild damaged agricultural infrastructure.

“Panhandle families are reeling from these fires, but Texas stands united,” Miller added. “We are activating every tool to get our agriculture heroes back in action.”

To submit an application or donate to STAR Fund, visit here, https://texasagriculture.gov/Home/Production-Agriculture/Disaster-Assistance/STAR-Fund.

For additional information on TDA’s Hay and Feed Hotline, visit here, https://texasagriculture.gov/Home/Production-Agriculture/Hay-Hotline

To learn more about TDA’s AgriStress Helpline, visit here, https://texasagriculture.gov/Grants-Services/Rural-Economic-Development/State-Office-of-Rural-Health/SORH-Programs/AgriStress-Helpline