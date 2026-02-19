NEWS
Ag. Commissioner declares agricultural emergency, mobilizes aid
AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today declared an Agricultural Emergency, rallying Texans to back the State of Texas Agriculture Relief (STAR) Fund and urging wildfire-hit producers and agribusinesses to seek financial aid. Across the Panhandle and West Texas, Texans are facing devastating losses due to wildfires.
“Texans always rise for neighbors in crisis,” said Commissioner Miller. “I’m calling on individuals, businesses, and groups statewide to fuel the STAR Fund to help sustain the backbone of our food, fiber, and fuel supply.”
TDA is deploying key resources:
STAR Fund:
- The STAR Fund (State of Texas Agriculture Relief Fund), funded by private donations, supports disaster recovery for eligible farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses with rebuilding and relief needs.
Hay and Feed Hotline:
- Ranchers needing hay can use TDA’s Hay Hotline, (877) 429-1998, a free service linking hay providers and those in need, including during emergencies, for donations.
AgriStress Helpline:
- TDA reminds Texans that mental health support is available 24/7 through the AgriStress Helpline, staffed by trained professionals familiar with rural challenges.
- Commissioner Miller stresses the importance of mental well-being in crises. If you or a loved one experiences a mental health crisis during this time, call 833-897-2474.
The STAR Fund, administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture, is a private-donation-funded disaster relief program that provides recovery grants to eligible farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses at no cost to taxpayers to help repair or rebuild damaged agricultural infrastructure.
“Panhandle families are reeling from these fires, but Texas stands united,” Miller added. “We are activating every tool to get our agriculture heroes back in action.”
To submit an application or donate to STAR Fund, visit here, https://texasagriculture.gov/Home/Production-Agriculture/Disaster-Assistance/STAR-Fund.
For additional information on TDA’s Hay and Feed Hotline, visit here, https://texasagriculture.gov/Home/Production-Agriculture/Hay-Hotline
To learn more about TDA’s AgriStress Helpline, visit here, https://texasagriculture.gov/Grants-Services/Rural-Economic-Development/State-Office-of-Rural-Health/SORH-Programs/AgriStress-Helpline
NEWS
Commissioners Court to meet on Feb. 23
Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Feb. 23.
Items on the agenda include an executive session related to security devices and/or security audits.
The court will return to a discussion tabled from earlier in the month about replacing seven showers in the county jail. A credit application with Ferguson Enterprise will be reviewed to possibly finance the large project.
Other topics: Naming of a private road off Pleasant Hill Road to Caswell Bros Lane in precinct one; precinct four request to vacate a 230 portion of the west end of Shady Grove Road in Nocona; county enrollment for the Texas Association of Counties cybersecurity certification course and consider quote from Blue Voice Inc for AI software for the sheriff’s office.
NEWS
Saint Jo working to fill radar gap
The City of Saint Jo is working with a company that could bring private weather radar to the community that could serve a wide area of Montague County.
Saint Jo is in a radar gap, a blind spot where weather events go undetected by radars in neighboring towns. City Secretary Debbie Dennis and Public Works Director Marty Hilton have been working with people from Climavision to establish a local weather radar site set up on the city’s water tower.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
NEWS
Nocona to seek bids for above ground water storage
The City of Nocona will be taking bids for an above ground storage tank at the filter plant and will move forward with “opportunity zone” applications for economic development projects.
Councilors met on Feb. 10 and opened with a big thank you to the city staff for their response to the recent winter storm and their efforts to keep things going smooth.
City Manager Lynn Henley reported on the small leak in the water tower, which was found during the week of the winter storm. He said it appears to about the side of a pencil near a seam. A dive team company that makes these repairs has been contacted, but Henley said apparently there were a lot of winter issues across the region and with a low priority repair it is unclear when it will be done. It will be monitored and other companies are being contacted, but also report long work lists.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
