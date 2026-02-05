NEWS
Boil water notice lifted
The Boil Water Notice for City of Bowie, TX water customers along Highway 81 from Slaughter Street to Old Bowie Lake has been lifted.
NEWS
Commissioner’s court meets on Feb. 9
Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Feb. 9.
An executive session is scheduled to discussion personnel matters pertaining to the current county employee assigned to the septic system inspections and the proposed transfer to the new sewer plant facility, as well as the county employee assigned to the Montague County Animal Shelter. Any action will be taken back in open session.
The court will consider approving a memorandum of understanding between the county and Montague County Animal Rescue. The rescue group has been working with the county to get operations at the animal shelter up and running, along with providing volunteers at the shelter.
Other topics on the agenda include: Approve the 2026 Nationwide 457(b) deferred compensation plan; approve the 2026 Texas Association o Counties ARTS Renewal agreement; and consider the risk management pool liability proposal including $1,000,000 for cybersecurity coverage; amend authorized representatives for TexPool adding Charles Lanier; approve order of election for the 2026 joint primary; consider quotes to replace seven showers and 11 exhaust fans in the jail and consider replat of two lots in Silver lakes Ranch phase seven in precinct two.
NEWS
Press breakdown causes delay in News printing
Due to a breakdown at the printing press that prints The Bowie News, today’s paper will be delay until later this evening. It will be delivered to the racks and post office as soon as it arrives. We apologize for this delay.
NEWS
Bowie Council gets update on winter storm
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The Bowie City Council received an update on how the community dealt with the recent ice storm and any problems the city crews handled.
The report was made at the Jan. 27 meeting just a few days into the storm. City Emergency Management Coordinator Kirk Higgins gave the report where he noted contact with state and area emergency preparedness entities began on Jan. 19 as the forecast for the pending storm began to take shape.
The American Red Cross was contacted about setting up a shelter prior to a previous memorandum of understanding. That shelter opened on Jan. 23 at the Bowie Community Center. A city disaster declaration also was filed that day joining with the governor’s declaration in the event disaster assistance becomes available.
Higgins said they had two people and one dog that stayed at the shelter during the time it was opened.
In other topics City Manager Bert Cunningham gave his monthly report opening with Texas Water Development Board’s water supply and infrastructure grant program.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
