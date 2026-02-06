Bowie City Council meets on Feb. 10

The Nocona City Council will meet at 5 p.m. on Feb. 10 in the council chambers.

After mayor and council items of community interest and the consent agenda, they will go into the workshop agenda. Items up for discussion will include the following:

City Manager Lynn Henley to discuss repainting parking spaces on Elm and Oak Streets. The CM and Public Works Director Winston Ezzell will report on the leak at the water tower and consider advertising for bids for an above ground storage tank to replace existing at the filter plant.

Reappointing Jack McGaughey and Lory Hunt to the library advisory board, and Brandi Shipman to the Nocona Economic Development Corporation (Type B) board; NEDC request for downtown lighting project grant of $10,000 for purchase and maintenance of lighting on top of Clay Street businesses; authorize the NEDC boards to proceed with opportunity zones application process; NEDC boards request to amend the budget by moving $5,000 fro each board’s new project line items and setting up a signage account for new and existing businesses; consider fire department applying for a new Texas Forest Service grants and amending the budget for matching funds; and discuss budget amendments for fiscal 2025-26.

Any action on these topics will be taken during the regular agenda after the workshop.