COUNTY LIFE
Bowie City Council meets on Feb. 10
The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 10 in the council chambers.
In new business the agenda topics are: ordinance adopting and updating national and international building codes; ordinance amending residential uses of land and buildings related to tiny houses; resolution authorizing the submission of a grant for the server replacement project and re-appointments of five members to the board of adjustment and appeals.
Public comments concluded the agenda.
COUNTY LIFE
Nocona City Council meets on Feb. 10
The Nocona City Council will meet at 5 p.m. on Feb. 10 in the council chambers.
After mayor and council items of community interest and the consent agenda, they will go into the workshop agenda. Items up for discussion will include the following:
City Manager Lynn Henley to discuss repainting parking spaces on Elm and Oak Streets. The CM and Public Works Director Winston Ezzell will report on the leak at the water tower and consider advertising for bids for an above ground storage tank to replace existing at the filter plant.
Reappointing Jack McGaughey and Lory Hunt to the library advisory board, and Brandi Shipman to the Nocona Economic Development Corporation (Type B) board; NEDC request for downtown lighting project grant of $10,000 for purchase and maintenance of lighting on top of Clay Street businesses; authorize the NEDC boards to proceed with opportunity zones application process; NEDC boards request to amend the budget by moving $5,000 fro each board’s new project line items and setting up a signage account for new and existing businesses; consider fire department applying for a new Texas Forest Service grants and amending the budget for matching funds; and discuss budget amendments for fiscal 2025-26.
Any action on these topics will be taken during the regular agenda after the workshop.
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie FFA Fish Fry on Feb 6
Attend the 33rd annual Bryant Whitaker Memorial Scholarship Fish Fry starting at 5:30 p.m. to sell out on Feb. 6 in the Bowie High cafeteria. Cost is $15 per plate.
The Bowie FFA Alumni fundraiser supports scholarship for local students.
Pictured a previous Bowie FFA Fish Fry. (Bowie News file photo)
COUNTY LIFE
Out and About features new additions at the Bowie Library
The following new items have been received at the Bowie Public Library.
Adult non-fiction
Hwang, Po-r¿Um- Every Day I Read
Hatmaker, Jen- Awake
Hesse, Josiah- On Fire For God
Van Dyke, Dick- 100 Rules for Living to 100
Kirk, Charlie- Stop, in the Name of God
Marrs, Jenny- Trust God, Love People
Cohen, Adam- Captain’s Dinner
Wright, Marina- The Cortisol Reset Plan
Redd, Josh- The 30-Day Inflammatory Reset
See the full list of new items in your Thursday Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS3 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
Show us something good9 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
NEWS3 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
100th Birthday3 years ago
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News