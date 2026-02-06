Commissioner’s court meets on Feb. 9

Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Feb. 9.

An executive session is scheduled to discussion personnel matters pertaining to the current county employee assigned to the septic system inspections and the proposed transfer to the new sewer plant facility, as well as the county employee assigned to the Montague County Animal Shelter. Any action will be taken back in open session.

The court will consider approving a memorandum of understanding between the county and Montague County Animal Rescue. The rescue group has been working with the county to get operations at the animal shelter up and running, along with providing volunteers at the shelter.

Other topics on the agenda include: Approve the 2026 Nationwide 457(b) deferred compensation plan; approve the 2026 Texas Association o Counties ARTS Renewal agreement; and consider the risk management pool liability proposal including $1,000,000 for cybersecurity coverage; amend authorized representatives for TexPool adding Charles Lanier; approve order of election for the 2026 joint primary; consider quotes to replace seven showers and 11 exhaust fans in the jail and consider replat of two lots in Silver lakes Ranch phase seven in precinct two.