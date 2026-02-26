COUNTY LIFE
Court approves sheriff’s request, continues cybersecurity program
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonlinec.com
Montague County Commissioners approved a pair of request for the sheriff’s office during its Feb. 23 meeting, along continuing its cyber security work with the Texas Association of Counties.
After a 15-minute executive session, the court voted to continue employing TAC at no cost to Montague County to conduct security audits and related cybersecurity services.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Lone Star Light Gala planned to support child welfare board work
Members of the Montague County Child Welfare Board invite the community to attend the Lone Star Light Gala on March 21 supporting the work of the board.
This special event helps fund the board’s mission to support neglected and abused children here in Montague County by providing for their health, welfare, education and social needs and assisting foster parents and Child Protective Services as they care for children in crisis.
The board also has purchased land and made plans to construct a new board house for an office and to provide services.
The gala is an evening of community generosity and Texas-style elegance that starts at 6 p.m. March 21 in the Bowie Community Center.
There will be a seated dinner, bar, live music from The Wayward Travelers and an auction. Dress code is elevated western so get ready for an elegant evening of fun and community spirit.
Single tickets for this fundraiser start at $100, with various levels of sponsorship available. Those wishing to donate or an item for the auction or for tickets see links on its Facebook page.
COUNTY LIFE
Chamber banquet tickets are on sale
Tickets are on sale for the March 16 Bowie Chamber of Commerce Banquet at the Bowie Community Center rescheduled from a January date.
The chamber will celebrate its past year and look to 2026 and what it may bring to the community. Tickets are $50. Doors open at 6 p.m.
The evening includes a live and silent auction, along with dinner, drinks and awards. Chamber honors will include the Frances Brite Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, Support Member Award and New Business of the Year, along with the best decorated table.
Call 872-1173 to reserve your tickets today.
Pictured – The 2025 Bowie Chamber of Commerce banquet. (Bowie News photo)
COUNTY LIFE
County fire departments receive grant funding
Texas A&M Forest Service approved an additional $14 million in funding for grants to Texas volunteer fire departments last week including funding for seven of the volunteer departments in Montague County.
The 89th Texas Legislature approved a historic $192 million appropriation to Texas A&M Forest Service through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program (RVFDAP). This is the largest single allocation in the program’s history.
County departments receiving funding included: Montague, Nocona Rural, Nocona VFD, Ringgold, Sunset, Bowie Rural and Oak Shore VFDs.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
