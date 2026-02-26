Court approves sheriff’s request, continues cybersecurity program

Members of the Montague County Child Welfare Board invite the community to attend the Lone Star Light Gala on March 21 supporting the work of the board.

This special event helps fund the board’s mission to support neglected and abused children here in Montague County by providing for their health, welfare, education and social needs and assisting foster parents and Child Protective Services as they care for children in crisis.

The board also has purchased land and made plans to construct a new board house for an office and to provide services.

The gala is an evening of community generosity and Texas-style elegance that starts at 6 p.m. March 21 in the Bowie Community Center.

There will be a seated dinner, bar, live music from The Wayward Travelers and an auction. Dress code is elevated western so get ready for an elegant evening of fun and community spirit.

Single tickets for this fundraiser start at $100, with various levels of sponsorship available. Those wishing to donate or an item for the auction or for tickets see links on its Facebook page.