Early voting opened Tuesday

Those who wish to cast their ballots early for the March 3 joint party primary elections have until Feb. 27 as early voting began on Tuesday.

Early voting will be available at four locations across Montague County and due to countywide voting, a voter can cast a ballot at any of the four locations, just like on election day.

The early voting centers will be located at the courthouse annex in Montague, Saint Jo Civic Center, H.J. Justin Building in Nocona and Bowie Senior Citizens Center. All four will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, Feb. 17-Feb. 27.

Extended early voting hours will only be at the courthouse annex location. Ballots may be cast from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 21; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 22 and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. , Feb. 23-Feb. 27.

The March 3 party primaries will provide ballots for the Republican and Democratic Party primaries. Winners of these races will then be on the general election November ballot.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.

Early voting locations

Feb. 17 – Feb. 27 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays only, all four voting centers

Locations

Montague County Courthouse Annex Community room, 11339

State Highway 59, Montague

Bowie Senior Citizens Center, 501 Pelham, Bowie

H.J. Justin Community Room, 100 Clay, Nocona

Saint Jo Civic Center, 101 E. Boggess, Saint Jo.



Extended hours early voting: Only at the courthouse annex

Feb. 21, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb. 22, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Feb. 23 – Feb. 27, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.