COUNTY LIFE
Early voting opened Tuesday
Those who wish to cast their ballots early for the March 3 joint party primary elections have until Feb. 27 as early voting began on Tuesday.
Early voting will be available at four locations across Montague County and due to countywide voting, a voter can cast a ballot at any of the four locations, just like on election day.
The early voting centers will be located at the courthouse annex in Montague, Saint Jo Civic Center, H.J. Justin Building in Nocona and Bowie Senior Citizens Center. All four will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, Feb. 17-Feb. 27.
Extended early voting hours will only be at the courthouse annex location. Ballots may be cast from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 21; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 22 and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. , Feb. 23-Feb. 27.
The March 3 party primaries will provide ballots for the Republican and Democratic Party primaries. Winners of these races will then be on the general election November ballot.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
Early voting locations
Feb. 17 – Feb. 27 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays only, all four voting centers
Locations
Montague County Courthouse Annex Community room, 11339
State Highway 59, Montague
Bowie Senior Citizens Center, 501 Pelham, Bowie
H.J. Justin Community Room, 100 Clay, Nocona
Saint Jo Civic Center, 101 E. Boggess, Saint Jo.
Extended hours early voting: Only at the courthouse annex
Feb. 21, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Feb. 22, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Feb. 23 – Feb. 27, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Montague County has countywide vote, which means a voter can cast their vote at any voting center. A voter does not have to cast their ballot in their specific precinct.
COUNTY LIFE
County student filmmakers advance to state finals
Nocona and Forestburg High Schools will be sending students to the the state UIL finals in the Youth Filmmakers Festival on Feb. 25. (see the related Nocona story)
Students from Forestburg ISD achieved remarkable success in this year’s narrative division of the University Interscholastic League Young Filmmakers Competition, with two films advancing deep into the state contest.
“The Decision” was produced by Malachi Banks, Hayden Lawson, Eli Lowther, Hayden Halliburton, Jesse Wadsworth, Brett Briles, Tristan Cumby, and Taylor Griggs.
This team advanced to the State Final Round, earning a place in the Top 6 narrative films in the state for the 1A–3A combined division.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Nocona Film advances to state finals
Montague County will be sending two high schools, Nocona and Forestburg to the State Young Filmmakers Festival this month as their films advance to the finals.
Once again, Nocona High School Film has advanced an entry to the University Interscholastic League Film Festival placing in the final top six for narrative.
The film is “Dinnertime,” directed by Susannah Hill and produced by Jasmine Ramirez. Nocona is coming off of a first place state championship last year with its film, “A Game of Heists.” At state finals they give a medal to places 1-3. The Young Filmmakers Festival is Feb. 25 in Austin and this is the tenth year for Nocona to make the final cut.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Forestburg readies mystery theater with a canine slant
Are you ready for some dog gone good fun? The Forestburg Community Service Club is hosting a mystery dinner theater at 6 p.m. on Feb. 21.
It’s going to be a howling good time. This production is going to be a little different than others. It’s family friendly. No one gets murdered and no acting skills are necessary.
This mystery revolves around poor Petunia the poodle (fictional character of course), who was the odds-on favorite to win the top prize at the upcoming dog show, but someone substituted a bottle of hair removal for her shampoo and now she is bald.
Who would do such a thing? It’s up to Forestburg to find out. Come to the community center to enjoy a great spaghetti dinner followed by the game.
Saint Jo’s Easy Street Shelter also will play a part in the evening’s canine follicle debacle. This is a donation-only fundraiser for the community service club. All proceeds will go toward the upkeep of the center, the log cabin along with the upcoming watermelon festival in August.
Make plans now to be part of the ulti-mutt fun! No pupparazzi please.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS3 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS3 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
Show us something good9 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
100th Birthday3 years ago
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News