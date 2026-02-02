COUNTY LIFE
Groundhog saw his shadow no early spring for us
It is Groundhog Day and depending on which groundhog you follow, Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on February 2, 2026, which means that we are in for six more weeks of winter. Darn, we were all hoping for an early spring.
This is the 109th time in his history that Phil has seen his shadow.
According to weather lore, if it’s a clear or sunny day, the groundhog will see its shadow and return to its underground home. This means 6 more weeks of wintry weather.
- If the plump prognosticator did not see his shadow if it’s a cloudy or snowy day. This means early spring weather is right around the corner.
- According to the Farmer’s Almanac the groundhog has accurately predicted the coming of spring only 39 percent of the time.
What will the groundhog’s prediction be? Winter stay or go!!!
Come Feb. 2 it is all about the groundhog, will he or won’t he see his shadow. After a week of snow and ice North Texans says send winter on its way groundhog. Lore has it if the groundhog sees his shadow there will be six more weeks of winter, but no shadow means winter’s chill may go a bit earlier bringing an early spring.
Groundhog Day is a lighthearted tradition that millions of people enjoy each February, and the custom may have much older roots than celebrants realize. The American Folklife Center & Veterans History Project notes that folklorist Don Yoder, in his 2003 book Groundhog Day, traced the origins of the holiday to pre-Christian festivals that also led to holidays like Halloween.
Yoder asserted the timing of the festival that is now celebrated as the holiday Groundhog Day, which falls in between the winter solstice and the spring equinox, symbolizes how significant and anticipated changes in the seasons were within pre-Christian society. That’s one reason why the festival that served as a precursor to Groundhog Day survived when western European societies became Christianized.
Fun things to do to mark Groundhog Day
Move over local television and radio meteorologists. Come Feb. 2, a different weather expert garners all the forecasting glory.
Groundhog Day celebrations are an entertaining way to break up the bleakness of winter. Groundhog Day evolved from an earlier custom, known as Candlemas Day, which was observed by early European Christians. During Candlemas, clergy blessed candles and distributed them to others as a way to ward off the winter chill. A poem was recited during the ceremony:
If Candlemas be fair and bright,
Winter has another fight.
If Candlemas brings clouds and rain,
Winter will not come again.
German settlers in Pennsylvania likely brought over Candlemas traditions, and they evolved into Groundhog Day customs involving a local animal known for its hibernation habits. Similar to Candlemas Day, if the groundhog “sees” his shadow then winter will continue for another six weeks. If he does not, spring is around the corner. Punxsutawney Phil is the most famous of the prognosticating groundhogs. Phil emerges at festivities in Gobbler’s Knob in Pennsylvania each year. But there are others who also look for their own shadows in different regions of the country.
ACTIVITIES – Families can get in on the Groundhog action and do their own weather-predicting activities and other fun stuff. The following are some creative ways to celebrate Groundhog Day.
· Make shadow art. Explore how shadows work by gathering some three-dimensional objects and sidewalk chalk. Venture outdoors during the morning and see if you can trace the shadows of any of the shapes onto the sidewalk or a driveway.
· Learn about groundhogs. Groundhogs are interesting creatures that are sometimes referred to as woodchucks. They are extremely intelligent animals that form complex social networks. Groundhogs belong to a group of large ground squirrels known as marmots, and are native to the eastern United States and Canada.
· Create a groundhog craft. All you will need is a paper tube made from construction paper, and a cut-out paper groundhog attached to a straw, stick or pipe cleaner for a fun kids’ craft. Kids can take turns popping their groundhogs out of the tops of their tubes just like Punxsutawney Phil pops out of his den.
· Read a groundhog-themed book. Plenty of books feature groundhogs as the main character. “Wake Up Groundhog!” and “How to Catch a Groundhog” are two such options.
· Go for a night walk. The days soon will be getting longer and hours of night shorter. Capitalize on the opportunity to enjoy the quiet of the darkness with a neighborhood stroll.
Groundhog Day marks the moment when people learn if winter will stretch on or if spring will soon arrive. It is marked by certain customs that families can make their own.
Father/Daughter dance cancelled
The staff and members of Freedom Life Church announce Thursday it has cancelled the Father/Daughter Dance scheduled for Jan. 31. The state on the church’s Facebook page noted the ongoing concern about weather conditions and opted to err on the side of caution and safety. The group does not know if there will be a rescheduled date.
Pictured a previous Father/Daughter dance.(Bowie news file photo)
Elections sought lifting food limit on alcohol sales
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
A Bowie man is mounting a petition campaign for a local option election that could provide for the legal sale of all alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages in Justice of the Peace Precinct Two.
Cody House wants to create an entertainment venue in Bowie where food requirements are lifted when it comes to how alcoholic beverages are served. While Bowie has been “wet,” since elections in 2011, there are restrictions based on food and beverage licenses. For example one license requires a 51/49% split, which means 51% of sales must come from something other than alcohol such as food or other items sold in the business.
In November 2011, Justice of the Peace Two “went wet,” thanks to overwhelming support in a trio of referendums. In those propositions, the sale of beer and wine passed, along with the sale of all alcoholic beverages for off premise consumption only and the sale of mixed beverages in restaurants by food and beverage certificate holders only.
For Bowie that was the first time alcohol was able to legally be sold since March 29, 1907, when the history books state a city marshal was shot at a local Smokey Row saloon. There was a citizens’ uprising and the infamous saloons on Smythe Street were given an ultimatum to get out of town.
Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News.
