Stop the sniffles with sick day soup
(Feature Impact) Coughs and sniffles don’t have to derail you for long – not with a fresh, homemade stockpot full of Sick Day Chicken Noodle Soup. Loaded with rotisserie chicken, celery and carrots, it’s sure to warm you from the inside-out as a warm, comforting meal. Plus, with eight servings, this dish can help solve dinnertime dilemmas throughout the week by storing leftovers in the refrigerator and reheating on the stove.
Warm up your winter meals with more comforting ideas available at Culinary.net.
Sick Day Chicken Noodle Soup
Recipe adapted from Tastes Better from Scratch
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Servings: 8
- 1/2 tablespoon butter
- 2 ribs celery, diced
- 3-4 large carrots, diced
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 10 cups chicken stock or broth
- 1/8 teaspoon dried rosemary
- 1/8 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- chicken bouillon cubes (optional)
- 4 cups dry egg noodles
- 3 cups cooked rotisserie chicken
- In large stockpot over medium-high heat, saute butter, celery and carrots 3 minutes. Add garlic and cook 30 seconds.
- Add chicken stock or broth and season with rosemary, thyme and crushed red pepper. Add salt and pepper, to taste. Taste and add chicken bouillon cubes, if desired, for flavor.
- Bring to boil. Add noodles and cook until al dente. Remove from heat once noodles are tender.
- Add chicken. Taste and adjust seasoning as desired.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
Savory, Satisfying Ideas for Lunch and Dinner
(Family Features) When cold and flu season calls for savory and satisfying meals, remember you don’t have to be sick to enjoy the best this time of year has to offer. Skip the same old soups and stews, though, and level up your comfort food cache with the flavor and versatility of pearl couscous.
Distinguished from traditional Moroccan couscous by its slightly larger and rounder shape, plus its less dense, firmer consistency, pearl couscous is thoroughly versatile and a perfect fit for cold weather classics. With Success Boil-in-Bag Pearl Couscous, you get high-quality semolina wheat pearl couscous made just right. After the water boils, it’s ready in under 7 minutes and prepared similarly to pasta.
It features a slightly nutty flavor on its own but can absorb any flavors of soups and salads while retaining its density and chewy texture. You can use it in your family’s meals to complement a range of greens, veggies, fish, meats and stews, making it a pantry staple to keep on hand throughout the year.
A hearty solution, this Italian Penicillin Soup is ideal for those feeling under the weather or simply craving a filling meal after a chilly day. It’s loaded with rotisserie chicken, tender veggies and pearl couscous simmered in broth then finished with fresh lemon, Parmesan cheese and parsley for a meal that’s as satisfying as it is appetizing.
Elegant in its simplicity, this Simple Lemon Butter Pearl Couscous is a perfect partner for grilled seafood, chicken or vegetables. Easy to serve as a standalone dish or a savvy side that practically cooks itself, you can add this highly versatile grain to your family’s menu any day of the week – whether you’re cooking for a crew or just two – and enjoy steamy leftovers for a light lunch.
Don’t let the cold sap your creativity in the kitchen; turning to versatile, flavorful ingredients can make winter meals a cinch. Discover more pearl couscous-inspired dinner ideas by visiting SuccessRice.com.
Italian Penicillin Soup
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Servings: 4
- 2 bags Success Pearl Couscous
- 4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 cup carrots, sliced
- 1 cup celery, sliced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 cup rotisserie chicken, shredded
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 4 lemon wedges
- shredded Parmesan cheese, for garnish
- chopped fresh parsley, for garnish
- Prepare pearl couscous according to package directions.
- In large pot, bring broth to boil. Add carrots, celery and garlic. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook 5 minutes until vegetables are slightly tender.
- Add chicken and Italian seasoning; simmer 5 minutes. Add pearl couscous and cook 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
- Ladle soup into four bowls and squeeze fresh lemon wedge into each bowl. Garnish with Parmesan and parsley.
Simple Lemon Butter Pearl Couscous
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 4
- 1 bag Success Pearl Couscous
- 3 lemons, juice only, plus 1 teaspoon zest
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 small shallot, finely diced
- 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, finely chopped
- Prepare pearl couscous according to package directions, adding lemon juice to water.
- In small pan, melt butter over medium heat. Add shallots and lemon zest. Cook 3 minutes. Stir pearl couscous into pan.
- Divide pearl couscous into four bowls and top with parsley.
A Convenient Homecooked Solution Without the Slow Cooker
(Family Features) Walking in the door to the smell of homemade chili is sure to warm you up from the inside-out, but if you forgot to set up the slow cooker before heading out the door in the morning, don’t fret – a hearty bowl of beans, beef and stewed goodness can still await.
For a quick and easy version of the comfort food classic, consider this Quick Homecooked Chili that’s made in a skillet and ready in half an hour. Just brown ground beef with a chopped onion, stir in beans, tomato sauce, cubed sweet potato and a few simple seasonings and you’re well on your way to a winter warmup.
Find more easy ways to feed your family by visiting Culinary.net.
Quick Homecooked Chili
Recipe adapted from Allrecipes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Servings: 6
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce
- 1 can (15 ounces) kidney beans
- 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) stewed tomatoes
- 1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes with green chilies
- 1 sweet potato, cubed
- water (optional)
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 pinch garlic powder
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- sour cream (optional)
- sliced avocado (optional)
- In large saucepan over medium heat, cook ground beef and onion until meat is browned and onion is tender, 5-7 minutes.
- Stir in tomato sauce, kidney beans, stewed tomatoes with juices, diced tomatoes with green chilies and cubed sweet potato. Add water to reach desired consistency.
- Season with chili powder and garlic powder. Add salt and pepper, to taste.
- Bring to boil then reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer 15 minutes.
- Serve with sour cream and sliced avocado, if desired.
Photo courtesy of Unsplash
Simple, Satisfying Meals for the New Year
(Family Features) While you’re easing your family back into routines in the new year, simple, wholesome meals can help you stretch your grocery dollars further and find your rhythm in the kitchen again.
Satisfying and approachable recipes that come together quickly using a dependable base ingredient like beans are resonating with home cooks, helping take the pressure out of cooking. Grown, cooked and canned in America, Bush’s Recipe Beans add plant-based protein and fiber to any dish, making it easy to achieve new year’s goals while bringing flavorful meals with high-quality ingredients to the table.
For a warm, colorful way to start your morning without spending extra time in the kitchen, consider this Sweet Potato Breakfast Bowl, which satisfies both eyes and stomachs through a combination of black beans, eggs and sauteed vegetables. Or put a Mediterranean twist on lunch and dinner with this Greek Dense Bean Salad, a bright, fresh dish that includes chick peas and cannellini beans.
Visit bushbeans.com for more meal ideas that help you cook more, spend less and gather with loved ones.
Sweet Potato Breakfast Bowl
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 2
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 small yellow onion, finely chopped
- 1 small red bell pepper, finely chopped
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 2 cups cooked sweet potatoes
- 1 can (15 ounces) Bush’s Black Beans, drained
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 2 fried eggs
- 1 avocado, sliced
- cotija cheese, crumbled
- lime wedges, for serving
- In large skillet over medium heat, heat olive oil. Add onions and bell pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until peppers are softened, 5-7 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
- Add sweet potatoes, black beans and chili powder; stir to combine. Cook until potatoes and beans are warmed through, 4-5 minutes.
- Divide bean mixture between two bowls. Top each bowl with fried egg, avocado slices and crumbled cotija cheese. Serve with lime wedges.
Greek Dense Bean Salad
Prep time: 15 minutes
Servings: 6-8
Dressing:
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
Tzatziki Sauce:
- 1/2 cup plain yogurt
- 1/4 cucumber, grated, excess water drained
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons fresh dill, chopped
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
Salad:
- 1 can (16 ounces) Bush’s Chick Peas, drained and rinsed
- 1 can (15 1/2 ounces) Bush’s Cannellini Beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1/2 cup red onion, diced
- 1 cucumber, seeded and diced
- 1/2 cup Kalamata olives, pitted and halved
- 1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled
- 1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped
- Greek dressing (directions below)
- 1 cup tzatziki sauce (directions below)
- chicken skewers (optional), for serving
- To make dressing: In food processor or blender, blend olive oil; red wine vinegar; lemon juice; Dijon mustard; garlic; oregano; and salt and pepper, to taste, until well combined. Set aside.
- To make tzatziki sauce: In bowl, stir yogurt; cucumber; lemon juice; olive oil; garlic; dill; and salt and pepper, to taste, until well combined. Set aside.
- To make salad: In large bowl, combine chick peas, cannellini beans, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, olives, feta cheese and parsley; toss with dressing.
- Top with tzatziki sauce and serve with chicken skewers, if desired.
- Chef’s tip: Store leftover tzatziki sauce separate from salad.
