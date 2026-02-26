Virginia Louise Alexander



May 5, 1930 – February 13th, 2026

BOWIE – Doris Laverne Reed, 95, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Feb. 13, 2026.

The family received friends from 4 – 6 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

The funeral service was at 10 a.m. on Feb. 16 at Southside Baptist Church in Bowie with Dr. Tony Rogers officiating.

The burial followed at Hopewell Cemetery in Stoneburg.

Doris was born on May 5, 1930, in Stoneburg to Ollie and Fern (Young) Williams. She married Leon Reed on Dec. 19, 1947. The couple settled in Bowie where they raised their six children.

Doris worked as a secretary in the oilfield industry until she retired at the age of 85. She was a founding member of Southside Baptist Church where she faithfully served her Lord.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Karon; and two grandsons, Jason and Corey.

Doris is survived by her sister, Jo Lowe; sons, Tommy and wife Cathy, Steve and wife Jane, Rusty, and Scott and wife Ann; daughter, Debbie Del Rio and husband Jose; 17 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, who all lovingly called her “Chic.”

She left a family and host of friends who will forever miss and remember her presence on earth, who find great comfort in being reunited with her heaven.

Paid Publication