OBITUARIES
Virginia Louise Alexander
January 29, 1945 – February 17, 2026
WICHITA FALLS – Virginia Louise Alexander, 81, died on Feb. 17, 2026 in Wichita Falls, TX.
There was a visitation at 2 p.m. on Feb. 21 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel, followed by a celebration of life at Ringgold Cemetery.
She was born on Jan. 29, 1945 in Fleetwood, OK.
She is survived by husband, Rick Alexander; children: Carl Alexander, Carla Fuller and Stephanie Edwards; 28 grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd.,Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
OBITUARIES
Doris Laverne Reed
May 5, 1930 – February 13th, 2026
BOWIE – Doris Laverne Reed, 95, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Feb. 13, 2026.
The family received friends from 4 – 6 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
The funeral service was at 10 a.m. on Feb. 16 at Southside Baptist Church in Bowie with Dr. Tony Rogers officiating.
The burial followed at Hopewell Cemetery in Stoneburg.
Doris was born on May 5, 1930, in Stoneburg to Ollie and Fern (Young) Williams. She married Leon Reed on Dec. 19, 1947. The couple settled in Bowie where they raised their six children.
Doris worked as a secretary in the oilfield industry until she retired at the age of 85. She was a founding member of Southside Baptist Church where she faithfully served her Lord.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Karon; and two grandsons, Jason and Corey.
Doris is survived by her sister, Jo Lowe; sons, Tommy and wife Cathy, Steve and wife Jane, Rusty, and Scott and wife Ann; daughter, Debbie Del Rio and husband Jose; 17 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, who all lovingly called her “Chic.”
She left a family and host of friends who will forever miss and remember her presence on earth, who find great comfort in being reunited with her heaven.
Paid Publication
OBITUARIES
Edna Mae Deatherage Hewitt Sadler
April 15, 1931 – February 18, 2026
BOWIE-Edna Mae Deatherage Hewitt Sadler, 94, passed away on Feb. 18, 2026.
A funeral service was at 11 a.m. on Feb. 20 at the White Family Funeral Home, with Joe Wadsworth officiating. The family recieved friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial followed at Ringgold Cemetery in Ringgold.
Edna was born April 15, 1931 to Marvin and Alma (Jenkins) Deatherage in Henrietta. She married Weldon Hewitt of Nocona on Jan. 24, 1948. Together they had three sons: Johnny, Marvin and Michael Hewitt, and one daughter, Susie Hewitt Wallace. She married Jim Sadler of Bowie on Mar. 4, 1989.
She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church of Bowie. Edna enjoyed crafting, sewing, but quilting was her favorite hobby, leaving her family with so many beautiful and heartwarming quilts to enjoy for generations to come.
She is preceded on death by her parents; both husbands; all four children; three brothers and four sisters.
Edna is survived by son and daughter-in-law,Willie Hewitt and Marcie, Bowie; daughter, Kim Hartgrove and husband Bob, Dean; nine grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Edwinna Plemons, Wichita Falls; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Paid Publication
OBITUARIES
James Virgle Stevens
December 20, 1937- February 16, 2026
SUNSET – James Virgle Stevens, 88, died on Feb. 16, 2026, surrounded by his family.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Feb. 27 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
A funeral service will take place at Alvord First Baptist Church at 11a.m. on Feb. 28 with Pastor Ken Hering officiating.
Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery with Mike Stevens, Chris Lovell, Justin Shaffer, Andrew Stevens, Miles Shaffer, Colton Shaffer and Josue Hernandez serving as pallbearers.
He was born in Hopkins County on Dec. 20, 1937. He retired from ABF Freight after more than 40 years of dedicated service.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 65 years, Martha Linda Stevens; father, Eliga Delbert Stevens; mother, Della Irene Simpson Stevens; brothers, Weldon Stevens, Wendell Stevens, Rayford Stevens and Derrell Stevens; and son-in-law, Dean Shaffer.
He is survived by his sister, Edith Lynn Jones; two daughters, Donna Lovell and Christal Shaffer; son, Michael Stevens; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS3 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS3 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
Show us something good9 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
100th Birthday3 years ago
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News