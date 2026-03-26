COUNTY LIFE
Bowie Community egg hunt April 4
The annual Bowie Community Easter Egg Hunt will kick off at 11 a.m. on April 4 at the Bowie High School football field.
Please take note of the new location. Hosted by Lighthouse Assembly Church, it is open to children of all ages who will broken out into age groups for the hunt. There will be candy, prize eggs and a special appearance by the Easter Bunn
COUNTY LIFE
Lone Star Light Gala deemed a success
The Montague County Child Welfare Board hosted a highly successful annual Lone Star Light gala on March 21 drawing approximately 250 guests from across the county to support children facing abuse, neglect and crisis situations.
The event was spearheaded by Addie Kirkpatrick, with assistance from Sarah Renfro, Trena Henley, Christine Manning, Heather Morris and Mandy Kirkpatrick. The gala highlighted the board’s mission to provide essential resources, advocacy and wraparound care.
Read the full story in Thursday’s Bowie News.
Top photo – Members of the Montague County Child Welfare Board at the gala. (Courtesy photo Ivy Reyes Photography)
COUNTY LIFE
Jim Bowie Car Show on March 28
Members of the Piston Heads Auto Club will fill Pelham Park with classic cars for the 23rd annual Jim Bowie Car Show on March 28.
This show is always a colorful and exciting event to kick off spring as vehicles of all vintage and styles line up under the oaks of Pelham Park. It takes place rain or shine.
Registration is 9 to 11 a.m. and show time is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration on the day of the show is $25.
There will be 75 award categories with a class winner and runner-up in each plus specialty awards for Best in Show, Best Paint, Best Interior, Best Engine, distance traveled and largest club.
Car classes run from 1939 or older to present day with special categories for Mustangs, Camaros and corvettes, plus 1955-57 Chevys.
Truck classes are 1939 or older to present, along with miscellaneous classes for rat rods, motorcycles or vehicles under construction.
Pictured a recent Jim Bowie Car Show (Bowie News file photo)
COUNTY LIFE
April proclaimed for Child Abuse Prevention Month
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
April was proclaimed as Child Abuse Prevention month in Montague County as a proclamation was approved by the Montague County Commissioner’s Court Monday.
Members of the Montague County Child Welfare Board were present to introduce the proclamation and they thanked the court for its support. Executive Director Lorra Lierly read the proclamation and reported there are 20 children in foster care, five are eligible for adoption and two are in the process of being adopted.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
Pictured: Montague County Child Welfare Board members present the April proclamation to the commissioner’s court. (Photo by Barbara Green)
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