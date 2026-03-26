Bowie Community egg hunt April 4

The Montague County Child Welfare Board hosted a highly successful annual Lone Star Light gala on March 21 drawing approximately 250 guests from across the county to support children facing abuse, neglect and crisis situations.

The event was spearheaded by Addie Kirkpatrick, with assistance from Sarah Renfro, Trena Henley, Christine Manning, Heather Morris and Mandy Kirkpatrick. The gala highlighted the board’s mission to provide essential resources, advocacy and wraparound care.

Read the full story in Thursday’s Bowie News.

Top photo – Members of the Montague County Child Welfare Board at the gala. (Courtesy photo Ivy Reyes Photography)