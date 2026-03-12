NEWS
Bowie receives ‘healthy’ 2024-25 audit
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The Bowie City Council was told the city is in “solid financial shape with no irregularities,” when the 2024-25 outside audit was presented Tuesday night.
Valerie Halverson of MWH Group of Wichita Falls presented the annual audit report.
During the year the city’s total net position increased by $3,015,149. The fund balance was $5,882,361, which is a decrease of $376,670 from the prior year. Of this amount, $4,898,701 is available for spending at the government’s discretion (unassigned fund balance) and $766,945 is restricted by outside agencies for specific purposes.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
NEWS
Streets to close during repairs
In the City of Bowie, East Pecan St. between Cooper St. and Lindsey St. will be closed Thursday and Friday while Atmos makes repairs. Please plan accordingly.
Hear Audio Alert:https://hrpow.us/zJYphrk
NEWS
Petition seeks change within alcohol sales requirements
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Cody House has picked up his petitions and began gathering names to request an election that could allow for the sale of alcoholic beverages without food service requirements.
Bowie may have been “wet” since hotly contested elections in 2011, those sales came with restrictions based on the type of food or beverage license an owner maintains and local code. House explained one license requires a 51/49% split, requiring 51% of sales must come from something other than alcohol sales such as food or other items sold in the business.
House wants to create an entertainment venue in Bowie without food requirements and says he is “not interested in a venue that has to compete with a full restaurant.”
House picked up the petitions Monday and by lunch gathered more than 100 signatures.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
NEWS
Congressman’s staff to visit Bowie, Bellevue
Staff from the office of Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) announced upcoming mobile office hours for March in Knox City, Crowell, Bowie, Dumas, Bellevue and Spearman hosted by congressional staff.
Constituents are encouraged to attend if they need assistance with a federal agency or to learn more about the office’s services. Please bring all documentation if you require assistance with a federal agency case. No appointment is necessary. Additional questions should be directed to Congressman Jackson’s Amarillo office at (806) 641-5600.
The staff will be in Bowie at city hall 307 N. Mason from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 16.
The staff will be in Bellevue at the Bellevue Fire Department, 509 Franklin from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 17.
They will be in Dumas on March 16 and Spearman on March 18.
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