Bowie receives ‘healthy’ 2024-25 audit

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

The Bowie City Council was told the city is in “solid financial shape with no irregularities,” when the 2024-25 outside audit was presented Tuesday night.

Valerie Halverson of MWH Group of Wichita Falls presented the annual audit report.

During the year the city’s total net position increased by $3,015,149. The fund balance was $5,882,361, which is a decrease of $376,670 from the prior year. Of this amount, $4,898,701 is available for spending at the government’s discretion (unassigned fund balance) and $766,945 is restricted by outside agencies for specific purposes.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.