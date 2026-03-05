COUNTY LIFE
Daylight saving time begins on Sunday
It’s time to spring forward and move our clocks ahead one hours during the early morning hours of March 8. Best bet, to move them ahead before going to bed Saturday night, then you won’t miss anything.
While there is a bill languishing in Congress to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, it looks like there is no movement on getting the time controversial time change eliminate in the United States.
COUNTY LIFE
Spring break coastal safety reminder from Texas game wardens
AUSTIN— As spring break approaches and warmer weather draws visitors to the Texas coast, Texas Game Wardens encourage everyone planning recreational fishing, boating or beach activities to make safety a part of their plans.
Spring break is often the first peak of summer-like weather, bringing increased activity along the coast. Visitors are encouraged to take a few simple precautions to help ensure a safe and enjoyable trip:
Check local weather and marine forecasts before heading out. High winds, rough waves, sudden storms and lightning can create hazardous conditions for both swimmers and boaters.
Beachgoers should remain alert for rip current conditions. If riptides are present in one area, they are likely to occur further up or down the coastline.
Proper safety equipment is critical for anyone spending time on the water. Wearing a U.S. Coast Guard–approved life jacket is strongly recommended for all water-related activities and is required for children under 13 while aboard a vessel that is underway.
Boaters should do a safety check before leaving the dock. This ensures they have all required equipment, including, but not limited to: life jackets for everyone onboard, a throwable flotation device, a sound-producing device and current vessel registration.
Boaters are also encouraged to file a float plan with a trusted person on land before departing. This information can significantly reduce search times if assistance becomes necessary.
Texas Game Wardens want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable spring break. By taking a few simple precautions and planning ahead, visitors can help make their time on the Texas coast both safe and memorable.
COUNTY LIFE
Commissioners to meet on Monday
Montague County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9 a.m. on March 9.
An executive session is listed on the agenda for personnel matters of justice of the peace two. Any action would be back in open session.
The following items are on the agenda: Annual termite renewal agreement; election and lease agreement between the county elections office and the Nocona Hospital District for the May vote and a memorandum of understanding between the elections office and Clay County elections office to provide mutual support when requested. Precinct two asks to clear a fence line on Jakes Road; precinct two request to sell two 16-foot shop made trailers, dump trailer, chip spreader, three assorted trucks, packer, truck bed tool box and two air compressors; precinct four request to sell a dump truck Freightliner, roller, grader, set of forks for a loader, 500 gallon tank on skid and four grader tires and wheels.
COUNTY LIFE
Spring book sale begins
Friends of the Bowie Public Library invite you to stock up on books for those lazy spring evenings by stopping in at the Spring Book Sales March 5–7 at the library, 301 Walnut.
The sale will feature paperbacks. hardbacks, classics, reference and many others types of books.
The sale will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 5; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 6 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 7.
Proceeds from the sale goes to Friends’ projects that include support of library programs such as summer reading and others special needs the library may have during the years.
