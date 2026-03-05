Spring book sale begins

AUSTIN— As spring break approaches and warmer weather draws visitors to the Texas coast, Texas Game Wardens encourage everyone planning recreational fishing, boating or beach activities to make safety a part of their plans.

Spring break is often the first peak of summer-like weather, bringing increased activity along the coast. Visitors are encouraged to take a few simple precautions to help ensure a safe and enjoyable trip:

Check local weather and marine forecasts before heading out. High winds, rough waves, sudden storms and lightning can create hazardous conditions for both swimmers and boaters.

Beachgoers should remain alert for rip current conditions. If riptides are present in one area, they are likely to occur further up or down the coastline.

Proper safety equipment is critical for anyone spending time on the water. Wearing a U.S. Coast Guard–approved life jacket is strongly recommended for all water-related activities and is required for children under 13 while aboard a vessel that is underway.

Boaters should do a safety check before leaving the dock. This ensures they have all required equipment, including, but not limited to: life jackets for everyone onboard, a throwable flotation device, a sound-producing device and current vessel registration.

Boaters are also encouraged to file a float plan with a trusted person on land before departing. This information can significantly reduce search times if assistance becomes necessary.

Texas Game Wardens want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable spring break. By taking a few simple precautions and planning ahead, visitors can help make their time on the Texas coast both safe and memorable.