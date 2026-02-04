Beach Boys tribute band revs up nostalgia at concert

Three community blood drives are planned for Bowie in early April.

City of Bowie blood drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 6 with the Carter BloodCare Bus at 303 North Mason next to city hall. The scheduling link is https://www.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/163178.

On April 7, EOG Resources, 2100 Briar Creek Road, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The bus will be at the EOG parking lot. The scheduling link is https://www.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/163170.

On April 13, Advanced Rehabilitation & Healthcare of Bowie, 700 W. U.S. Highway 287 South, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bus will be in the parking lot.

Health officials with Texas-based Carter BloodCare report a blood transfusion takes place in the United States every two seconds.

It saves the lives of children fighting cancer, older adults with age-related issues, people injured in car accidents, trauma patients and many others; therefore, donors are vital to the health and well-being of the community.

Eligibility to donate blood begins at age 16 with parental consent, and those 17 and older can donate on their own with Carter BloodCare. Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and feel well on the day.

For details and to secure a convenient time to donate, visit CarterBloodCare.org or call 800-366-2834 or a link listed in this story.