COUNTY LIFE
Community blood drives planned
Three community blood drives are planned for Bowie in early April.
City of Bowie blood drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 6 with the Carter BloodCare Bus at 303 North Mason next to city hall. The scheduling link is https://www.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/163178.
On April 7, EOG Resources, 2100 Briar Creek Road, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The bus will be at the EOG parking lot. The scheduling link is https://www.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/163170.
On April 13, Advanced Rehabilitation & Healthcare of Bowie, 700 W. U.S. Highway 287 South, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bus will be in the parking lot.
Health officials with Texas-based Carter BloodCare report a blood transfusion takes place in the United States every two seconds.
It saves the lives of children fighting cancer, older adults with age-related issues, people injured in car accidents, trauma patients and many others; therefore, donors are vital to the health and well-being of the community.
Eligibility to donate blood begins at age 16 with parental consent, and those 17 and older can donate on their own with Carter BloodCare. Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and feel well on the day.
For details and to secure a convenient time to donate, visit CarterBloodCare.org or call 800-366-2834 or a link listed in this story.
COUNTY LIFE
UPDATE – Bowie egg hunt moved to 2 p.m. Saturday
Lighthouse Church, which hosts the egg hunt posted the time change on social media. The egg hunt will still be at Jackrabbit Stadium.
Original story – The annual Bowie Community Easter Egg Hunt will kick off at 11 a.m. on April 4 at the Bowie High School football field.
Please take note of the new location. Hosted by Lighthouse Assembly Church, it is open to children of all ages who will broken out into age groups for the hunt. There will be candy, prize eggs and a special appearance by the Easter Bunny.
COUNTY LIFE
Masons present 50-year awards
Members of the Bowie Masonic Lodge #578 presented Thomas Hopson with wife Sharon (Left) and Lyndon Dunn with his wife Pat, with their 50-year service award. The honors were presented at ceremony and dinner at the lodge last week. (Courtesy photo)
COUNTY LIFE
Beach Boys tribute band revs up nostalgia at concert
America’s Beach Boys Experience came to Bowie Saturday night for an evening of high energy music and fun as the Beach Boys tribute band entertained the crowd. They sang top hits and even a few tunes from fellow artists like Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Good Vibrations got folks to their feet.
Top photo – Members of the Beach Boys Experience performed in Bowie Saturday night.
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