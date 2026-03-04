Community blood drives planned

Lighthouse Church, which hosts the egg hunt posted the time change on social media. The egg hunt will still be at Jackrabbit Stadium.

Original story – The annual Bowie Community Easter Egg Hunt will kick off at 11 a.m. on April 4 at the Bowie High School football field.

Please take note of the new location. Hosted by Lighthouse Assembly Church, it is open to children of all ages who will broken out into age groups for the hunt. There will be candy, prize eggs and a special appearance by the Easter Bunny.