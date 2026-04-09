Meredith Earp preparing to take next step attending the Air Force Academy

Meredith Earp with her acceptance to the U.S. Air Force Academy. (Courtesy photo)

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Meredith Earp has had a clear vision for her future since she was in eighth grade: Attend the United States Air Force Academy.

That goal will be achieved as she recently received an appointment to all three major service academies from her local congressional and senatorial representatives. Her admission to the Air Force Academy is confirmed as she enters the final months of her high school career.

The 17-year-old daughter of Brandon and Trisha Earp of Bowie, Meredith is following her own path, but e says her brother, Clay’s journey at West Point helped confirm her decision.

“I sorta knew I wanted to do this in eighth grade. He started when I was in ninth and I saw his journey and decided I wanted to follow that and be in such a supportive community,” said Earp.

Read the full feature on Meredith in your Thursday Bowie News.