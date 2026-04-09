COUNTY LIFE
Meredith Earp preparing to take next step attending the Air Force Academy
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Meredith Earp has had a clear vision for her future since she was in eighth grade: Attend the United States Air Force Academy.
That goal will be achieved as she recently received an appointment to all three major service academies from her local congressional and senatorial representatives. Her admission to the Air Force Academy is confirmed as she enters the final months of her high school career.
The 17-year-old daughter of Brandon and Trisha Earp of Bowie, Meredith is following her own path, but e says her brother, Clay’s journey at West Point helped confirm her decision.
“I sorta knew I wanted to do this in eighth grade. He started when I was in ninth and I saw his journey and decided I wanted to follow that and be in such a supportive community,” said Earp.
Read the full feature on Meredith in your Thursday Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Shred-A-Thon event on April 11
The Bowie Chamber of Commerce will host its annual free Shred-A-Thon from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 11 in the Wellington State Bank parking lot, 1301 North State Highway 59.
Shredding will be conducted by The Paper Pig for secure document destruction. Any donations will be given to Clear Choice Pregnancy Resource Center.
Questions can be directed to the chamber office at 872-1173. Get your filing cabinets cleaned out and ready to go to the shredder.
COUNTY LIFE
NGH director’s election early voting to open
Early voting for the May 2 Nocona General Hospital Board of Directors election begins April 20 and continues through April 28.
All voting will take place in the Nocona City County room at 102 Clay Street. Early voting is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during that period April 20-28. There is no weekend voting just during the week.
Candidates include two incumbents, Charles May and Ron Brown. De Brown, who had filed for re-election, later withdrew. Steve Bates and Shawn Patton are the other candidates. Three seats are open on the board.
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie Easter Egg Hunt fills stadium turf
The Bowie Community Easter Egg Hunt was another big hit as Lighthouse Church hosted the event at Jackrabbit Stadium Saturday. The time was moved up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to the weather, but the grounds were full of little hunters. (Photos by Barbara Green)
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