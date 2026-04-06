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MSU cyclist being honored
MSU Cycling invites you to join our celebration for Emma Kasza-James, who brought another national title to the program earlier this semester.
The celebration is for the MSU Texas campus and community supporters alike and will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, at the Clark Student Center Comanche Suites.
Kasza-James, a sophomore from Port Washington, Wisconsin, won the inaugural USA Cycling Collegiate Gravel National Championships in Turkey, Texas.
Kasza-James has also won conference races this spring, and she is looking forward to competing in the Collegiate Road National Championships in Madison, Wisconsin, in May, along with many of her teammates.
We hope you’ll show up and congratulate Emma and celebrate our latest national title.
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Column explores qualifications for county judge, commissioner and justice of the peace
Leading up to this primary election there have been lots of questions about the requirements to fill these positions, which are the only contested races in Montague County. The Bowie News review the Texas Association of Counties and state code in regard to requirements and ongoing educational requirements. Read the column in Thursday’s Bowie News.
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Friday school closures
Bellevue ISD will start at 10 a.m. on Friday
Gold-Burg, Forestburg and Prairie Valley will not have school Friday.
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County XC runners qualify for state meet
At least three county athletes qualified for the State Cross Country Meet in Round Rock next weekend.
Bowie’s Brayden Willett finished 7th at the Region I-3A Meet Monday in Lubbock with a time of 16:46.50. He was followed by teammates Monte Mayfield with a time of 18:08.90, Kellen Rater with a 18:22.0 time, Jackson Frye in 18:40.10, Shawn Willett in 18:42.60, Austin Jones in 19:10 and Hayden Sutton with a 20:44.3 time.
The Lady Rabbits were paced by Ollie Gaston in 13:04.2. Bowie had five more runners taking part including Laney Segura in 14:33, Bella Lozano in 14:34.7, Mariah Tompkins in 14:56.5, Scarlett Aviles in 15:50.9 and Isabella Caswell in 17:09.
For further information, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
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