MSU cyclist being honored

MSU Cycling invites you to join our celebration for Emma Kasza-James, who brought another national title to the program earlier this semester.

The celebration is for the MSU Texas campus and community supporters alike and will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, at the Clark Student Center Comanche Suites.

Kasza-James, a sophomore from Port Washington, Wisconsin, won the inaugural USA Cycling Collegiate Gravel National Championships in Turkey, Texas.

Kasza-James has also won conference races this spring, and she is looking forward to competing in the Collegiate Road National Championships in Madison, Wisconsin, in May, along with many of her teammates.

We hope you’ll show up and congratulate Emma and celebrate our latest national title.