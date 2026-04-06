NEWS
Saint Jo City Council meets April 8
Members of the Saint Jo City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on April 8 in the Saint Jo Civic Center for the month meeting.
Josh Harmon of Edgin, Parkman, Fleming & Fleming PC, will present the city’s outside audit for 2024-25.
The council will consider a pair of building permits submitted by Jeff Thomas, 701 S. Main and Vicki and Matt Graham, 200 N. Meigs.
Appointments to the recently formed infrastructure committee will be reviewed including Doyle Cook, Austin Neely and Gary Hines as an alternate. The appointment of a historical district code enforcement officer also will be discussed.
Approval of minutes and monthly financials wrap up the agenda.
NEWS
NGH introduces new emergency room physician’s group
The staff and board of Nocona General Hospital hosted a town hall meeting Monday night to introduce the new emergency room physician’s group, Acute Care Optimized, which will start serving the hospital on May 1.
NGH Administrator Lance Meekins welcomed the group recognizing the local longtime doctors who have worked in the community, but are finding themselves stretched thin.
Meekins said operating a rural hospital comes with many challenges as it works to keep growing, but faces work force shortages, payment reductions and so much more.
“It requires us to make difficult decisions. These realities requires us to adapt. We welcome this new team of emergency room physicians. They bring strong experience and a shared commitment to continue established trust,” explained the administrator.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
Top photo – Nocona General Hospital hosted a community meeting Monday night to introduce Acute Care Partners the new emergency room group. (Center) Dr. Chance Dingler of Nocona, talks with (Left) Dr. Andy Wilson, ACP president and Dr. Brett Burnett, ACP chief medical officer. The firm begins May 1 staffing the ER. The company introduced its staff, and visited with guests answering questions. (News photo by Barbara Green)
NEWS
The Blade Pickleball Courts ready to open
A grand opening and dedication for The Blade Pickleball Courts is set for 2 p.m. on April 10.
The event will include a ribbon cutting ceremony, open play on the new courts, opportunity to meet local players and community members all to enjoy family-friendly fun. All ages and skill levels welcome.
Making a special appearance at the grand opening will be professional pickleball player Abbi Hatton of Bridgeport.
Hatton has been playing three years and just signed a full-time contract with the Professional Pickleball Association tour in December.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
NEWS
Sheriff warns of ongoing money scam
The Montague County Sheriff’s Office wants to make the public aware of an ongoing scam.
Sheriff Marshall Thomas emphatically states his staff will never call you requesting payment through Venmo, Cash App, Zelle or any other payment service.
“We do not accept these forms of payment for any reason, including bonding someone out of jail. This is a scam,” said Thomas.
The sheriff adds remember inmate records are public knowledge, and scammers may use this information to sound legitimate.
If you receive a call like this:
- Do not send money
- Hang up immediately
- Report the incident to your local law enforcement agency
Visit the sheriff department webpage to see a list of approved bail bond companies for Montague County.
Call the sheriff’s office at 894-2871 with any questions or concerns.
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