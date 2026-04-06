Saint Jo City Council meets April 8

The staff and board of Nocona General Hospital hosted a town hall meeting Monday night to introduce the new emergency room physician’s group, Acute Care Optimized, which will start serving the hospital on May 1.

NGH Administrator Lance Meekins welcomed the group recognizing the local longtime doctors who have worked in the community, but are finding themselves stretched thin.

Meekins said operating a rural hospital comes with many challenges as it works to keep growing, but faces work force shortages, payment reductions and so much more.

“It requires us to make difficult decisions. These realities requires us to adapt. We welcome this new team of emergency room physicians. They bring strong experience and a shared commitment to continue established trust,” explained the administrator.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.

Top photo – Nocona General Hospital hosted a community meeting Monday night to introduce Acute Care Partners the new emergency room group. (Center) Dr. Chance Dingler of Nocona, talks with (Left) Dr. Andy Wilson, ACP president and Dr. Brett Burnett, ACP chief medical officer. The firm begins May 1 staffing the ER. The company introduced its staff, and visited with guests answering questions. (News photo by Barbara Green)