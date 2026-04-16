HEALTHY LIVING
Walk more to stress less
(Feature Impact) More than 10 years ago, a mere five words frightened desk jockeys everywhere: “sitting is the new smoking.” Still, many people across the U.S. are walking less than they used to. Long days spent sitting can take a toll over time, negatively impacting bodies and minds.
Research from the American Heart Association shows 1 in 4 adults in the United States sits for longer than 8 hours each day, leading to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, obesity, Type 2 diabetes, certain cancers and premature death.
Feeling stretched by the demands of everyday life is common. However, simply adding just 20 minutes of daily physical activity may reduce the risk of disease and improve mental health, according to research published in “JAMA Internal Medicine.” Additionally, being physically active reaps many benefits down the road. It keeps your mind sharp as you age; studies show higher levels of fitness are linked to better attention, learning, working memory and problem solving. It also slashes risk of depression and boosts an all-around sense of joy.
Research continues to show physical activity, like walking, reduces stress, boosts mood and promotes overall well-being. This year, in honor of National Walking Day – created by the American Heart Association more than 10 years ago to encourage more movement throughout the day and help people live longer, healthier lives, one step at a time – consider these ideas to get your body moving to help lower stress, improve sleep, lift your mood and support both mental and physical health.
Step into the Great Outdoors
Slipping on a pair of comfortable walking shoes and heading outside is a simple way to get more movement in your life. Walking outside has the added benefits of helping reduce stress, improving mood and boosting cardiovascular health. Sunshine also provides a boost of vitamin D and immune support.
Make It Fun
Think of movement as something you give yourself, by moving more your way. When you choose activities you enjoy, it becomes easier to make them part of your day. If you can’t find 20 minutes for a walk outside, even short bursts of movement can help. Walking in place at a brisk pace, walking up and down the stairs in your home, finding a quick dance workout online or even seated exercises and stretch breaks throughout the day can help you feel more refreshed and ready to take on everyday tasks, like cooking and running errands.
Walk with a Furry Friend
Pets can be a great motivator to get moving. Plus, taking your furry friend for a stroll can support heart health, lower stress and boost overall happiness. In fact. a study published in the “Journal of Physical Activity and Health” shows dog owners are 34% more likely to reach their fitness goals and get the recommended amount of physical activity than those who don’t have a dog. Walking with your pet can also lead to more social connection, such as meeting neighbors or other pet owners.
Pound the Pavement with a Pal
Walking solo can be good for introspection, but bringing a friend, family member or coworker can make the time pass more quickly and add connection to your routine. Explore a greenway, waterfront or indoor mall for a fresh way to get some steps. If a loved one isn’t available to join you, make a phone call while you walk or take a meeting or conference call outdoors if your work allows it.
Every step counts. Visit Heart.org/movemore for more tips to get moving.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
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HEALTHY LIVING
Navigating cholesterol: What you need to know for a healthy heart
(Feature Impact) With so much information available, it can be difficult to understand what cholesterol is – and why it’s important.
Knowing your personal risk of developing heart disease and managing your cholesterol early through healthy habits, regular screening and informed care is key for heart and brain health.
This advice from the American Heart Association can help you understand why cholesterol matters, how to manage it and how lifestyle habits may affect your long-term heart health.
Cholesterol is Essential
Cholesterol is a waxy substance found throughout your body. Your body makes all the cholesterol it needs for important jobs, such as helping to build cells and make certain hormones. The concern is having too much “bad” cholesterol (low-density lipoprotein, or LDL) in the blood, which can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. Having enough “good” cholesterol (high-density lipoprotein, or HDL) in your blood can help reduce your risk.
“Cholesterol itself isn’t the enemy – our bodies need moderate levels to function,” said Roger S. Blumenthal, MD, FAHA, chair of the 2026 Dyslipidemia Guideline writing group and an American Heart Association national volunteer expert and cardiologist. “The goal is balance. Healthy lifestyle habits are a powerful step in keeping LDL cholesterol in a healthy range and protecting your heart and brain over the long term.”
Cholesterol in Your Blood vs. Cholesterol in Food
Too much blood cholesterol – the type measured on a cholesterol test – can cause plaque buildup in arteries (atherosclerosis), increasing your risk for heart disease and stroke. Blood cholesterol levels are influenced by overall eating patterns, lifestyle habits, genetics and other health factors, not just the cholesterol found in foods. Enjoy vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, nuts, seeds, unsaturated fats and lean proteins as part of an overall healthy eating pattern. Limit ultra-processed foods that are high in saturated fats, added sugars and sodium.
Know Your Numbers and Understand Your Risk
Adults ages 19 and older should have their cholesterol checked at least every five years, as recommended by the American Heart Association.
A lipid profile, or cholesterol test, is a blood test that will provide results for your HDL cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, triglycerides and total blood cholesterol. Other risk factors like age, family history, smoking status and more should also be considered to determine your risk of developing heart disease or stroke. Work with your health care professional to understand your results and design a treatment plan based on your risk.
Managing Cholesterol: Lifestyle is Essential
For many people, healthy lifestyle habits are the foundation of cholesterol management. Eating a nutritious diet, getting regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, getting enough sleep, avoiding tobacco products and managing blood pressure and blood sugar can all help support heart health.
Cholesterol-Lowering Medications
In addition to healthy lifestyle habits, some people may require cholesterol-lowering medication based on their overall risk of developing heart disease or stroke. If side effects occur, talk with a health care professional. Another medication or approach may be a better fit, and staying on the recommended treatment plan can support long-term heart health.
Cholesterol in Children
High cholesterol doesn’t just affect adults. It can begin in childhood, particularly for children with inherited conditions or other risk factors, which is why early screening is important.
Cholesterol screening is recommended for children not previously screened between the ages of 9-11 to help assess risk and guide care, along with kickstarting wellness habits such as prioritizing healthy foods, daily exercise and adequate sleep. These small lifestyle changes can help reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke through adulthood.
For more information and heart health resources, visit Heart.org/KnowYourCholesterol.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
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HEALTHY LIVING
Heart risks go behind the heart
(Feature Impact) Diabetes and kidney disease are major risk factors for heart disease, yet many cases are undiagnosed. In fact, most people don’t realize their heart, kidney and metabolic health – how the body creates, uses and stores energy – are connected. Understanding these connections can help you take steps toward protecting your long-term health.
Cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome is a health condition that includes heart disease, kidney disease, diabetes and obesity. Many people don’t realize they’re at risk, though, because they aren’t aware of health risks beyond the heart. Almost 1 in 4 U.S. adults with diabetes are unaware they have it, according to a 2026 statistics update from the American Heart Association. In addition, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that as many as 9 in 10 adults with chronic kidney disease don’t know they’re living with the condition.
Learning about CKM syndrome can be a helpful step in understanding your overall health picture.
How are CKM conditions connected?
Heart disease, kidney disease and diabetes have shared risk factors – including high blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar; excess weight; and reduced kidney function – and they’re closely linked. Having one condition often increases the likelihood of developing the others.
“We are encouraging people to become aware of the connection between conditions so they and their health care team can think about their overall health beyond individual conditions,” said Stacey E. Rosen, M.D., FAHA, volunteer president of the American Heart Association, executive director of the Katz Institute for Women’s Health and senior vice president of women’s health at Northwell Health. “Understanding the connection helps you better prevent complications through lifestyle changes and appropriate treatment.”
The biggest health threats from CKM syndrome are disability and death from heart disease and stroke, which make up the “cardiovascular” part of CKM. The “metabolic” part includes diabetes and obesity. Kidney disease is closely linked with both metabolic and cardiovascular diseases.
How common is CKM syndrome?
CKM-related risks are common. Nearly 90% of U.S. adults have at least one risk factor for CKM syndrome. The 2026 statistics report showed about half of all U.S. adults have high blood pressure, about 1 in 3 has high total cholesterol, more than half have prediabetes or diabetes, about 1 in 7 has kidney disease and more than half have a high waist circumference.
These risks often develop slowly, with few or no symptoms at first, but you can stay informed. Rosen emphasizes regular screening of your cardiovascular, kidney and metabolic health, which can catch problems early.
“Due to the current risk factor rates, everyone could benefit from being screened this way,” she said.
Regular check-ins with your health care team can offer a clearer picture of your CKM health. They can check your:
- Blood pressure
- Cholesterol panel (total cholesterol, LDL (bad) cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol and triglycerides)
- Blood glucose (blood sugar), measured in either the short term as fasting glucose or long term as A1C
- Body weight and size, measured by body mass index and waist circumference
- Kidney function, using both UACR and eGFR
These results can be used in the PREVENT online calculator to estimate your risk for cardiovascular disease over the next 10 or 30 years. CKM syndrome can often be prevented and improved with healthy daily habits like those in Life’s Essential 8 and science-based treatments.
The CKM Health Initiative was introduced by the American Heart Association to raise awareness of the connections between CKM syndrome conditions and improve diagnosis rates. It’s supported by founding sponsors Novo Nordisk and Boehringer Ingelheim, supporting sponsors Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation and Bayer, and champion sponsor DaVita.
Visit Heart.org/myCKMhealth to learn more about CKM health, including screening and treatment options.
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HEALTHY LIVING
Seeing the possibilities: Living with low vision
(Family Features) Millions of Americans are living with low vision, a visual impairment that can turn everyday moments – recognizing a friend’s face across the street, reading a recipe or checking a text message – into unexpected challenges.
Low vision isn’t a natural part of getting older, though the conditions that cause it do become more common with age.
Whether low vision is affecting you or a loved one, Low Vision Awareness Month is a perfect time to have your eyes examined for signs of eye diseases and to take steps to make daily life easier if you are experiencing low vision.
Consider this information from the National Eye Institute to make the most of your vision and improve your quality of life.
Understanding low vision
You may have low vision if you can’t see well enough to read, drive, recognize faces, distinguish colors or see screens clearly.
Many different eye conditions can cause low vision, but the most common causes are age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy, a condition that can cause vision loss in people with diabetes.
The most common types of low vision are:
- Central vision loss (not being able to see things in the center of your vision)
- Peripheral vision loss (not being able to see things out of the corners of your eyes)
- Night blindness (not being able to see in low light)
- Blurry or hazy vision
Diagnosing low vision
Your doctor can check for low vision as part of a simple, painless comprehensive dilated eye exam. He or she will ask you to read letters that are up close and far away and will check whether you can see things in the center and at the edges of your vision.
Then eye drops are used to widen your pupils and check for other eye problems – including conditions that could cause low vision.
Low vision is usually permanent, but glasses, medicine or surgery may help with daily activities or slow progression.
Living with low vision
If you have low vision, you aren’t alone. There are steps you can take to make life easier.
For minor vision loss, simple adjustments like using brighter lights, wearing anti-glare sunglasses and using magnifiers can help. Changing the settings on your phone and computer to increase contrast, make text larger or have the device read out loud may also help.
If your vision loss is getting in the way of everyday activities, ask your eye doctor about vision rehabilitation. These services can give you skills and resources to help manage your daily life and keep your independence. Examples include:
- Employment and job training
- Environmental modifications, like improving lighting and contrast
- Assistive devices and technologies, like magnifiers, filters and screen readers
- Adaptive strategies for daily living and independent living skills training
- Emotional support, like counseling or support groups
- Transportation and household services
Finding the right vision rehabilitation services and support may take time, but working closely with your eye doctor or care team is an important first step. Discuss your needs and goals for living with your visual impairment so they can help identify the best services for you.
For additional resources and information on vision rehabilitation, visit nei.nih.gov/VisionRehab.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
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