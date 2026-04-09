HEALTHY LIVING
Navigating cholesterol: What you need to know for a healthy heart
(Feature Impact) With so much information available, it can be difficult to understand what cholesterol is – and why it’s important.
Knowing your personal risk of developing heart disease and managing your cholesterol early through healthy habits, regular screening and informed care is key for heart and brain health.
This advice from the American Heart Association can help you understand why cholesterol matters, how to manage it and how lifestyle habits may affect your long-term heart health.
Cholesterol is Essential
Cholesterol is a waxy substance found throughout your body. Your body makes all the cholesterol it needs for important jobs, such as helping to build cells and make certain hormones. The concern is having too much “bad” cholesterol (low-density lipoprotein, or LDL) in the blood, which can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. Having enough “good” cholesterol (high-density lipoprotein, or HDL) in your blood can help reduce your risk.
“Cholesterol itself isn’t the enemy – our bodies need moderate levels to function,” said Roger S. Blumenthal, MD, FAHA, chair of the 2026 Dyslipidemia Guideline writing group and an American Heart Association national volunteer expert and cardiologist. “The goal is balance. Healthy lifestyle habits are a powerful step in keeping LDL cholesterol in a healthy range and protecting your heart and brain over the long term.”
Cholesterol in Your Blood vs. Cholesterol in Food
Too much blood cholesterol – the type measured on a cholesterol test – can cause plaque buildup in arteries (atherosclerosis), increasing your risk for heart disease and stroke. Blood cholesterol levels are influenced by overall eating patterns, lifestyle habits, genetics and other health factors, not just the cholesterol found in foods. Enjoy vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, nuts, seeds, unsaturated fats and lean proteins as part of an overall healthy eating pattern. Limit ultra-processed foods that are high in saturated fats, added sugars and sodium.
Know Your Numbers and Understand Your Risk
Adults ages 19 and older should have their cholesterol checked at least every five years, as recommended by the American Heart Association.
A lipid profile, or cholesterol test, is a blood test that will provide results for your HDL cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, triglycerides and total blood cholesterol. Other risk factors like age, family history, smoking status and more should also be considered to determine your risk of developing heart disease or stroke. Work with your health care professional to understand your results and design a treatment plan based on your risk.
Managing Cholesterol: Lifestyle is Essential
For many people, healthy lifestyle habits are the foundation of cholesterol management. Eating a nutritious diet, getting regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, getting enough sleep, avoiding tobacco products and managing blood pressure and blood sugar can all help support heart health.
Cholesterol-Lowering Medications
In addition to healthy lifestyle habits, some people may require cholesterol-lowering medication based on their overall risk of developing heart disease or stroke. If side effects occur, talk with a health care professional. Another medication or approach may be a better fit, and staying on the recommended treatment plan can support long-term heart health.
Cholesterol in Children
High cholesterol doesn’t just affect adults. It can begin in childhood, particularly for children with inherited conditions or other risk factors, which is why early screening is important.
Cholesterol screening is recommended for children not previously screened between the ages of 9-11 to help assess risk and guide care, along with kickstarting wellness habits such as prioritizing healthy foods, daily exercise and adequate sleep. These small lifestyle changes can help reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke through adulthood.
For more information and heart health resources, visit Heart.org/KnowYourCholesterol.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
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HEALTHY LIVING
Heart risks go behind the heart
(Feature Impact) Diabetes and kidney disease are major risk factors for heart disease, yet many cases are undiagnosed. In fact, most people don’t realize their heart, kidney and metabolic health – how the body creates, uses and stores energy – are connected. Understanding these connections can help you take steps toward protecting your long-term health.
Cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome is a health condition that includes heart disease, kidney disease, diabetes and obesity. Many people don’t realize they’re at risk, though, because they aren’t aware of health risks beyond the heart. Almost 1 in 4 U.S. adults with diabetes are unaware they have it, according to a 2026 statistics update from the American Heart Association. In addition, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that as many as 9 in 10 adults with chronic kidney disease don’t know they’re living with the condition.
Learning about CKM syndrome can be a helpful step in understanding your overall health picture.
How are CKM conditions connected?
Heart disease, kidney disease and diabetes have shared risk factors – including high blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar; excess weight; and reduced kidney function – and they’re closely linked. Having one condition often increases the likelihood of developing the others.
“We are encouraging people to become aware of the connection between conditions so they and their health care team can think about their overall health beyond individual conditions,” said Stacey E. Rosen, M.D., FAHA, volunteer president of the American Heart Association, executive director of the Katz Institute for Women’s Health and senior vice president of women’s health at Northwell Health. “Understanding the connection helps you better prevent complications through lifestyle changes and appropriate treatment.”
The biggest health threats from CKM syndrome are disability and death from heart disease and stroke, which make up the “cardiovascular” part of CKM. The “metabolic” part includes diabetes and obesity. Kidney disease is closely linked with both metabolic and cardiovascular diseases.
How common is CKM syndrome?
CKM-related risks are common. Nearly 90% of U.S. adults have at least one risk factor for CKM syndrome. The 2026 statistics report showed about half of all U.S. adults have high blood pressure, about 1 in 3 has high total cholesterol, more than half have prediabetes or diabetes, about 1 in 7 has kidney disease and more than half have a high waist circumference.
These risks often develop slowly, with few or no symptoms at first, but you can stay informed. Rosen emphasizes regular screening of your cardiovascular, kidney and metabolic health, which can catch problems early.
“Due to the current risk factor rates, everyone could benefit from being screened this way,” she said.
Regular check-ins with your health care team can offer a clearer picture of your CKM health. They can check your:
- Blood pressure
- Cholesterol panel (total cholesterol, LDL (bad) cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol and triglycerides)
- Blood glucose (blood sugar), measured in either the short term as fasting glucose or long term as A1C
- Body weight and size, measured by body mass index and waist circumference
- Kidney function, using both UACR and eGFR
These results can be used in the PREVENT online calculator to estimate your risk for cardiovascular disease over the next 10 or 30 years. CKM syndrome can often be prevented and improved with healthy daily habits like those in Life’s Essential 8 and science-based treatments.
The CKM Health Initiative was introduced by the American Heart Association to raise awareness of the connections between CKM syndrome conditions and improve diagnosis rates. It’s supported by founding sponsors Novo Nordisk and Boehringer Ingelheim, supporting sponsors Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation and Bayer, and champion sponsor DaVita.
Visit Heart.org/myCKMhealth to learn more about CKM health, including screening and treatment options.
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HEALTHY LIVING
Seeing the possibilities: Living with low vision
(Family Features) Millions of Americans are living with low vision, a visual impairment that can turn everyday moments – recognizing a friend’s face across the street, reading a recipe or checking a text message – into unexpected challenges.
Low vision isn’t a natural part of getting older, though the conditions that cause it do become more common with age.
Whether low vision is affecting you or a loved one, Low Vision Awareness Month is a perfect time to have your eyes examined for signs of eye diseases and to take steps to make daily life easier if you are experiencing low vision.
Consider this information from the National Eye Institute to make the most of your vision and improve your quality of life.
Understanding low vision
You may have low vision if you can’t see well enough to read, drive, recognize faces, distinguish colors or see screens clearly.
Many different eye conditions can cause low vision, but the most common causes are age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy, a condition that can cause vision loss in people with diabetes.
The most common types of low vision are:
- Central vision loss (not being able to see things in the center of your vision)
- Peripheral vision loss (not being able to see things out of the corners of your eyes)
- Night blindness (not being able to see in low light)
- Blurry or hazy vision
Diagnosing low vision
Your doctor can check for low vision as part of a simple, painless comprehensive dilated eye exam. He or she will ask you to read letters that are up close and far away and will check whether you can see things in the center and at the edges of your vision.
Then eye drops are used to widen your pupils and check for other eye problems – including conditions that could cause low vision.
Low vision is usually permanent, but glasses, medicine or surgery may help with daily activities or slow progression.
Living with low vision
If you have low vision, you aren’t alone. There are steps you can take to make life easier.
For minor vision loss, simple adjustments like using brighter lights, wearing anti-glare sunglasses and using magnifiers can help. Changing the settings on your phone and computer to increase contrast, make text larger or have the device read out loud may also help.
If your vision loss is getting in the way of everyday activities, ask your eye doctor about vision rehabilitation. These services can give you skills and resources to help manage your daily life and keep your independence. Examples include:
- Employment and job training
- Environmental modifications, like improving lighting and contrast
- Assistive devices and technologies, like magnifiers, filters and screen readers
- Adaptive strategies for daily living and independent living skills training
- Emotional support, like counseling or support groups
- Transportation and household services
Finding the right vision rehabilitation services and support may take time, but working closely with your eye doctor or care team is an important first step. Discuss your needs and goals for living with your visual impairment so they can help identify the best services for you.
For additional resources and information on vision rehabilitation, visit nei.nih.gov/VisionRehab.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
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HEALTHY LIVING
Maximized nutritional goals while on a GLP-1
(Feature Impact) The first GLP-1 (Glucagon-Like Peptide-1) medication was approved for weight loss use more than a decade ago with new more effective versions being approved by the FDA over the past few years. As the use of these medications continues to rise, new research highlights the important role nutrition and lifestyle habits can play in supporting muscle, metabolism and long-term weight loss when using the medication.
Whether you’re new to GLP‑1s or navigating the next phase of your journey, small nutrition shifts powered by protein, fiber and hydration can help you feel strong, confident and supported.
Common side effects experienced by GLP-1 users are often digestive and include nausea, constipation, stomach pain, bloating and more. A pilot clinical trial by Atkins suggests pairing GLP‑1 use with targeted macronutrients, especially protein and fiber, may support healthier body composition and a lower-carb diet with higher protein and fiber intake is well tolerated.
Feast On Fiber
Digestive slow‑downs, including constipation, are among the most common GLP‑1 side effects. Prioritizing fiber not only helps food move comfortably through the body, it supports your gut health and steady energy. Many fibers are prebiotics, meaning they promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. Prioritize foods like apples, melon, berries, cruciferous vegetables and leafy greens to boost fiber intake.
Prioritize Protein
When your appetite changes, structure helps. Anchoring your day with reliable protein sources helps make nutrition easy. Prioritizing protein may help prevent lean muscle loss, and nutrient dense protein sources can help you get enough essential nutrients to support overall health. Supporting a protein- and fiber-rich diet can start with a solution like Atkins High Protein Shakes, which are packed with 30 grams of protein and 7 grams of prebiotic fiber and provide more than 20 essential vitamins and minerals.
Designed to be an ally for your nutritional goals, they’re gluten-free, low-glycemic and keto-friendly with 3 grams of net carbs and 1 gram of sugar per serving. Experts recommend making sure you’re consuming enough protein to help limit lean muscle loss when using a GLP-1 to lose weight.
Hydrate to Help Prevent Side Effects
GLP-1 users in particular are encouraged to prioritize fluids. Staying hydrated can help with both constipation and nausea, two common side effects. Drinking water helps support kidney and liver function, which are vital for weight loss and overall health. Adequate fluids help food move through your body, combat fatigue and replenish losses from potential nausea or constipation, preventing complications and improving tolerance to GLP-1s.
Eat Small, Frequent Meals
Large meals can feel uncomfortable when digestion slows. Instead, focus on smaller, more frequent eating moments that give your body a steady supply of nutrients without overwhelming your system.
For an easy, GLP‑1‑friendly option, try Atkins High Protein Bars, which are high in protein and fiber while minimizing net carbs. Available in flavors like Cookie Fusion, Chocolate Peanut Butter and Brownie Delight, they’re a satisfying way to stay fueled between meals and a simple solution when appetite cues are muted. The snacks are designed to take the guesswork out of choosing high‑protein, low‑carb options that support your goals.
Living well on a GLP‑1 is about support, confidence and clarity. Consuming adequate amounts of protein and fiber, staying hydrated and maintaining daily structure can help you feel energized and empowered every step of the way. By following nutritional guidelines and making mindful lifestyle choices, GLP-1 users can experience better outcomes on their weight loss journeys.
To explore products that prioritize protein and fiber that can be a part of anyone’s daily diet, visit Atkins.com.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
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Atkins
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