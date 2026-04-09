Navigating cholesterol: What you need to know for a healthy heart

(Feature Impact) With so much information available, it can be difficult to understand what cholesterol is – and why it’s important.

Knowing your personal risk of developing heart disease and managing your cholesterol early through healthy habits, regular screening and informed care is key for heart and brain health.

This advice from the American Heart Association can help you understand why cholesterol matters, how to manage it and how lifestyle habits may affect your long-term heart health.

Cholesterol is Essential

Cholesterol is a waxy substance found throughout your body. Your body makes all the cholesterol it needs for important jobs, such as helping to build cells and make certain hormones. The concern is having too much “bad” cholesterol (low-density lipoprotein, or LDL) in the blood, which can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. Having enough “good” cholesterol (high-density lipoprotein, or HDL) in your blood can help reduce your risk.

“Cholesterol itself isn’t the enemy – our bodies need moderate levels to function,” said Roger S. Blumenthal, MD, FAHA, chair of the 2026 Dyslipidemia Guideline writing group and an American Heart Association national volunteer expert and cardiologist. “The goal is balance. Healthy lifestyle habits are a powerful step in keeping LDL cholesterol in a healthy range and protecting your heart and brain over the long term.”

Cholesterol in Your Blood vs. Cholesterol in Food

Too much blood cholesterol – the type measured on a cholesterol test – can cause plaque buildup in arteries (atherosclerosis), increasing your risk for heart disease and stroke. Blood cholesterol levels are influenced by overall eating patterns, lifestyle habits, genetics and other health factors, not just the cholesterol found in foods. Enjoy vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, nuts, seeds, unsaturated fats and lean proteins as part of an overall healthy eating pattern. Limit ultra-processed foods that are high in saturated fats, added sugars and sodium.

Know Your Numbers and Understand Your Risk

Adults ages 19 and older should have their cholesterol checked at least every five years, as recommended by the American Heart Association.

A lipid profile, or cholesterol test, is a blood test that will provide results for your HDL cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, triglycerides and total blood cholesterol. Other risk factors like age, family history, smoking status and more should also be considered to determine your risk of developing heart disease or stroke. Work with your health care professional to understand your results and design a treatment plan based on your risk.

Managing Cholesterol: Lifestyle is Essential

For many people, healthy lifestyle habits are the foundation of cholesterol management. Eating a nutritious diet, getting regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, getting enough sleep, avoiding tobacco products and managing blood pressure and blood sugar can all help support heart health.

Cholesterol-Lowering Medications

In addition to healthy lifestyle habits, some people may require cholesterol-lowering medication based on their overall risk of developing heart disease or stroke. If side effects occur, talk with a health care professional. Another medication or approach may be a better fit, and staying on the recommended treatment plan can support long-term heart health.

Cholesterol in Children

High cholesterol doesn’t just affect adults. It can begin in childhood, particularly for children with inherited conditions or other risk factors, which is why early screening is important.

Cholesterol screening is recommended for children not previously screened between the ages of 9-11 to help assess risk and guide care, along with kickstarting wellness habits such as prioritizing healthy foods, daily exercise and adequate sleep. These small lifestyle changes can help reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke through adulthood.

For more information and heart health resources, visit Heart.org/KnowYourCholesterol.

Photos courtesy of Shutterstock

SOURCE:

American Heart Association