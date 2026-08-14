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COUNTY LIFE

Hot, dry weather continues

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17 hours ago

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National Weather Service Fort Worth report: We’re closing down the work week with another round of HOT and DRY weather. Much of the area will see an elevated fire weather threat again today! A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 pm this evening. More heat headlines likely this weekend and early next week

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COUNTY LIFE

County cemetery board readies fish fry

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2 days ago

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08/13/2026

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It’s time once again for the Montague County Cemetery Board Fish Fry.
The fish fry will begin serving at 5 p.m. on Aug. 22 at the Forestburg Community Center. The price is $10 per person for all you can eat, and child’s plate for 12 and under is $5. Take-out is also available.
The meal will consist of locally caught crappie and catfish, French fries, beans, hushpuppies, coleslaw and all the trimmings and homemade desserts.
The main purpose of the Montague County Cemetery Board is to look after the county’s abandoned cemeteries. The county has between 50 and 60 abandoned cemeteries. Cleaning a cemetery typically cost between $1,500 and $2,000. Any help is greatly appreciated. Help can be monetary, but it can also be as simple as reporting a suspected lost cemetery, allowing access to the cemetery, or spending a day alongside others cleaning. Volunteers are always welcome.
Another goal of the Cemetery Board is to obtain Historical Status from the Texas Historical Commission for the abandoned cemeteries. This status records the cemetery with both the county and state. It helps to protect them for years to come.

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COUNTY LIFE

New Leadership class opens in county

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2 days ago

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08/13/2026

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Leadership Montague County is now accepting applications for its upcoming class. Deadline to submit an application is Sept. 1.
Individuals who are interested in strengthening their leadership skills, expanding their knowledge of Montague County and building lasting professional and community relationships are encouraged to apply.
The program is a nine-month leadership development program consisting of nine, one-day, monthly meetings. Participants will explore topics including local government, agriculture, education, healthcare, business and industry, public safety, economic development and community leadership through interactive sessions and site visits. The group will be traveling to Austin in the spring to visit with the legislators and senators and to see how they work for the county residents.
Leadership Montague County is designed for emerging and established leaders who have a desire to become more involved in improving the quality of life throughout Montague County.
Class size is limited, and early application is encouraged. For additional information or to request an application, contact: Leadership Montague County, j-hansard@tamu.edu or call 940-894-2831
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COUNTY LIFE

M3 Band moves its meet & greet

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2 days ago

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08/13/2026

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Due to unforeseen circumstances the Bowie M3 Band’s Meet the Directors and public performance has been rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 in the high school cafeteria.
The senior paint party starts at 5:30 p.m. as they paint senior music notes in the parking lot.
At 7:30 p.m. come meet the directors, hear about the exciting plans, important dates and opportunities for the upcoming season. Then enjoy a public performance. Snacks and drinks will be provided by the Bowie Band Boosters.
Band blankets will be available for $20 each, along with tickets for the handmade quilt drawing.

Pictured – 2025 Sweepstakes band. (File photo)

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