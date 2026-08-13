County cemetery board readies fish fry

It’s time once again for the Montague County Cemetery Board Fish Fry.

The fish fry will begin serving at 5 p.m. on Aug. 22 at the Forestburg Community Center. The price is $10 per person for all you can eat, and child’s plate for 12 and under is $5. Take-out is also available.

The meal will consist of locally caught crappie and catfish, French fries, beans, hushpuppies, coleslaw and all the trimmings and homemade desserts.

The main purpose of the Montague County Cemetery Board is to look after the county’s abandoned cemeteries. The county has between 50 and 60 abandoned cemeteries. Cleaning a cemetery typically cost between $1,500 and $2,000. Any help is greatly appreciated. Help can be monetary, but it can also be as simple as reporting a suspected lost cemetery, allowing access to the cemetery, or spending a day alongside others cleaning. Volunteers are always welcome.

Another goal of the Cemetery Board is to obtain Historical Status from the Texas Historical Commission for the abandoned cemeteries. This status records the cemetery with both the county and state. It helps to protect them for years to come.